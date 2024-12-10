South Africa

POLL | What should be done to address overcrowding in prisons?

10 December 2024 - 13:07 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The correctional services department faces overcrowding in prisons, among other problems. Stock photo.
The correctional services department faces overcrowding in prisons, among other problems. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The correctional services department is grappling with an alarming 46% average overcrowding rate, according to minister Pieter Groenewald.

Apart from overcrowding, poor conditions in facilities and a shortage of staff are among the issues faced by most centres.

The department's portfolio committee visited prisons in Gauteng recently. Portfolio chairperson Kgomotso Ramolobeng said some prisons had high numbers of undocumented foreigners.

“The executive authority must have bilateral meetings with foreign missions to mitigate the set-up,” she said.

TimesLIVE reported a Commission for Gender Equality inspection of correctional facilities has found a lack of understanding on how to cater for LGBTQI+ and mentally ill inmates. Sexual assault in some prisons is also a serious concern. The department registered 1,805 sexual assault complaints throughout the country in 2023.

In February, the Mangaung Correctional Centre could not accommodate inmates awaiting trial and could only accommodate a maximum of 2,927 inmates due to overcrowding. Rustenburg correctional centre was observed to be overcrowded by 124%, while also accommodating inmates from Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre.

The department has made efforts to increase capacity with the addition of 2,788 beds between September 2023 and July this year. However, Groenewald said there is a need to construct 50,000 more bed spaces.

“The need to increase national bed-space capacity is receiving attention through the construction of new facilities, upgrading of outmoded facilities, regaining lost bed space and refurbishment of dilapidated facilities under the auspices of allocated funding from the National Treasury,” he said.

The department needs an estimated R36bn to build new correctional centres to end overcrowding.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hunt on for trio who escaped from police holding cells in North West

Police are on the hunt for three awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from police holding cells in Swartruggens in the North West on Sunday.
News
6 hours ago

Correctional services needs R36bn to build new prisons to address overcrowding

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald has revealed the department requires an estimated R36bn in capital allocation to construct new ...
News
12 hours ago

More delays as IS-linked murder accused protest over mental evaluation and prison conditions

The three stand accused of the 2018 kidnapping and killing of British botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders
News
14 hours ago

Sex worker and husband sentenced to 25 years for robbery and murder

Judge Mahendra Chetty has sentenced Robyn Foster, 41, and Hussen Emmam, 44, for the murder of Christopher Stanley, 79.
News
1 week ago

Inmate with long list of previous convictions appeals sentence for prison stabbing

John Moloke, 41, a gang member at Klerksdorp Correctional Centre stabbed a rival gang member in the neck for attacking his friend
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema's version on discharging firearm filled with contradictions, state argues South Africa
  2. Unisa reappoints vice-chancellor Prof LenkaBula for another term South Africa
  3. Operations at Lebombo border post suspended due to unrest in Mozambique South Africa
  4. Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks South Africa
  5. SIU raids Masilonyana municipality offices to seize documents South Africa

Latest Videos

Ford MustangⓇ GTD: Road to the Ring
VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test