“The state of affairs in Mozambique is not only affecting Mozambique but South Africa and the Sadc region that use the port of [entry] for export and import. It is well-known that South African ports cannot handle the quantities of minerals required to be exported from mines to generate revenue. We need to make sure we continue to get our products out.”
The BMA said ablution facilities and Jojo water tanks were made available to the stranded truck drivers with the assistance of the department of public works and infrastructure.
“As we are a caring organisation, the stranded truck drivers can use the water while our operations remain temporarily suspended,” BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said. “When our operations resume we are going to deploy those ablution and water facilities back to the ports and use them for the movement of traffic we expect.”
Cars and pedestrians who want to go to or through Mozambique should use the Mananga port of entry with Eswatini. However, this alternative was not feasible for cargo trucks due to the protesters targeting commercial goods in Boane, Mozambique.
“The aim was to clear the N4 corridor and we are succeeding a bit with that. There are some trucks that are not moving and are waiting for operations to resume with the understanding that they get temporarily halted and resume again,” Mogotsi said.
Joseph Ntamele, representing Maputo Corridor Transport Cross Border Logistics, confirmed some vehicles have resorted to alternative routes while other trucks have returned to their depots.
“The truck drivers started queuing last week and not because of the border but because of the demonstrations in Mozambique. None of the trucks on the South African side are being attacked by criminals as law enforcement is patrolling,” Ntamele said.
RFA calls for intervention in Mozambique due to R10m daily loss as trucks wait
The Lebombo port of entry has temporarily suspended operations due to demonstrations in Mozambique
The government should intervene in the Mozambique protests as the demonstrations have led to a daily loss of R10m due to the temporary suspension of operations at the Lebombo port of entry, the Road Freight Association (RFA) said on Tuesday.
The Border Management Authority (BMA) again temporarily suspended operations at the border post on Monday due to disruptions caused by protests near the border.
This means general cargo and passengers could not be processed while South African citizens coming from Mozambique on foot were processed on Tuesday morning. However, a long queue of trucks waiting to enter Mozambique remains as they wait for the port of entry to resume operations.
Truck drivers have resorted to using the nearby stream to wash themselves while remaining vigilant at night for possible criminal attacks.
RFA CEO Gavin Kelly estimates the suspension of the port of entry’s operations and the stoppage of road freight logistics in Mozambique cost the South African economy about R10m a day. The direct losses of freight logistics is estimated at R6m, which includes:
“The remaining R4m a day is lost in other sectors including servicing, manufacturing, tourism, retail, mining and agriculture, some of which have more reliance on road freight transport than others,” Kelly said.
