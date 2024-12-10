South Africa

SA taxi driver arrested for 'smuggling children' from Zimbabwe

Border Management Authority intercepts taxi carrying 25 people, mostly children — the youngest aged five

10 December 2024 - 10:36
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Children who were smuggled into SA from Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge port of entry on Monday afternoon.
Children who were smuggled into SA from Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge port of entry on Monday afternoon.
Image: Border Management Authority

The Border Management Authority (BMA) apprehended a South African minibus taxi driver allegedly trying to smuggle undocumented foreign children into the country through the Beitbridge port of entry. 

The BMA said the taxi driver was carrying 25 undocumented foreigners when he was intercepted on Monday. His passengers included 20 children aged between five and 14, who were unlawfully transported under dangerous and inhuman conditions, BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said. 

“The vehicle used was impounded. The driver has been charged and is in police custody and a conveyance fine of R375,000 has been issued in accordance with the Immigration Act,” Mogotsi said. 

Following standard protocols, the children were handed over to the Zimbabwean child welfare authorities for their safety and care while investigations continued. 

BMA acting commissioner Jane Thupana said the operation highlights the BMA's efforts to disrupt criminal networks that exploit vulnerable people, particularly children. 

“The trafficking and smuggling of people undermines human dignity and border security and the BMA remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard South Africa's ports of entry and protect those at risk,” she said. 

The commissioner said the BMA will continue to work closely with other law enforcement to curb illegal activities. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

14 smuggled children rescued at Mozambique border

Border Management Authority officials at the Lebombo port of entry have rescued 14 undocumented children from Mozambique being smuggled into South ...
News
1 day ago

Q&A with BMA head Mike Masiapato on human trafficking

Ninety-six undocumented children from outside South Africa have been arrested at an illegal mine in Stilfontein. Chris Barron asked Mike Masiapato, ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Jackie Phamotse urges Ramaphosa to address trafficking and crime

Author Jackie Phamotse has written an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the recent decision to ease travel restrictions for ...
News
4 days ago

Border Management to deploy additional personnel, extend hours at border posts during festive season

Border Management Authority commissioner Michael Masiapato on Monday unveiled the festive season plan covering border activities during December and ...
News
1 week ago

EFF raises 'forced labour and human trafficking' concerns over children found in Stilfontein

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys says the presence of children among the illegal miners points to a more sinister issue: cross-border child ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema's version on discharging firearm filled with contradictions, state argues South Africa
  2. Operations at Lebombo border post suspended due to unrest in Mozambique South Africa
  3. SIU raids Masilonyana municipality offices to seize documents South Africa
  4. Victims reveal how they were swindled South Africa
  5. WATCH | Pretty Yende shines at Notre-Dame reopening concert South Africa

Latest Videos

VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test
Tyla's Unforgettable LIVE Performance at Coke Studio! VLOGMAS (Toolz Version) - ...