The Border Management Authority (BMA) apprehended a South African minibus taxi driver allegedly trying to smuggle undocumented foreign children into the country through the Beitbridge port of entry.
The BMA said the taxi driver was carrying 25 undocumented foreigners when he was intercepted on Monday. His passengers included 20 children aged between five and 14, who were unlawfully transported under dangerous and inhuman conditions, BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said.
“The vehicle used was impounded. The driver has been charged and is in police custody and a conveyance fine of R375,000 has been issued in accordance with the Immigration Act,” Mogotsi said.
Following standard protocols, the children were handed over to the Zimbabwean child welfare authorities for their safety and care while investigations continued.
BMA acting commissioner Jane Thupana said the operation highlights the BMA's efforts to disrupt criminal networks that exploit vulnerable people, particularly children.
“The trafficking and smuggling of people undermines human dignity and border security and the BMA remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard South Africa's ports of entry and protect those at risk,” she said.
The commissioner said the BMA will continue to work closely with other law enforcement to curb illegal activities.
SA taxi driver arrested for 'smuggling children' from Zimbabwe
Border Management Authority intercepts taxi carrying 25 people, mostly children — the youngest aged five
