South Africa

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu has died

He died in the early hours of Tuesday at a hospital in Vosloorus

10 December 2024 - 16:48
The five men on trial accused of murdering goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, a defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has died, his family confirmed.

Mngomezulu represented Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, who allegedly confessed to Meyiwa's murder.

According to a statement by family member Dumisile Mngomezulu, the lawyer died at a hospital in Vosloorus in the early hours of Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and son. We confirm his untimely passing on the early hours of the 10 December 2024 at a hospital in Vosloorus.

“In this time of grief we ask for your compassion, space and time to congregate as a family to decide on the upcoming days. We thank you for the love and support in advance and ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers,” the family said.

Mngomezulu had spent a few weeks following court proceedings from home as he was unwell.

He came on record last year.

Earlier this year, Mngomezulu told the court that he believed his life was in danger after he reported two “suspicious people” had visited his house.

The murder trial sat in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday where cross-examination of lead investigator Bongani Gininda continued. After going for an early lunch adjournment just after noon, the court did not return.

TimesLIVE

