The University of SA’s (Unisa) vice-chancellor Prof Puleng LenkaBula will be reappointed for another five years after a council meeting on Monday.
Her reappointment, effective from January 1, comes after a recent review of her first term of office. The university’s council was satisfied the process was robust, rigorous and fair.
Unisa’s council chairperson Dr DD Mosia said the council was confident in LenkaBula’s leadership.
“She has been instrumental in fostering sustainable growth and stability at the institution and she is ideally positioned to lead Unisa into the next chapter of growth and innovation,” Mosia said.
LenkaBula is the university’s first female principal and vice-chancellor and took on the role in January 2021. According to the university, her appointment marked a notable achievement in the university’s improved outputs, academic rankings and financial growth. Her appointment also saw an increase in commitment from academics, researchers and support staff, Unisa said.
Unisa reappoints vice-chancellor Prof LenkaBula for another term
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times/ File photo.
John Steenhuisen signs up for study at ‘inspirational’ Unisa
The vice-chancellor said she is deeply honoured and appreciative of the council’s confidence in her work.
“I am committed together with the university’s management to advancing the university’s mission of shaping Africa’s intellectual futures and to continue to create opportunities for students and staff to succeed. I look forward to working closely with the university communities, alumni and diverse stakeholders to bring this vision to life,” she said.
Her reappointment comes a few months after Tshepo Mofokeng called for her suspension. In a letter to minister of higher education and training Nobuhle Nkabane, Mofokeng’s attorney’s mentioned several allegations of dishonesty, misappropriation of funds, corruption, fraud and undermining the rule of law at Unisa.
In a separate incident, LenkaBula approached the Pretoria high court last month to interdict a former student activist from making disparaging remarks about her on social media.
The video posted by Simamkele Xani featured allegations about LenkaBula and questioned her qualifications for the job.
