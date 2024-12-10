Out of that money, R200,000 was from her savings while the other R200,000 was a loan she took with a bank, she said.
"I never suspected anything until he disappeared and ignored my calls. Then I realised I am dealing with a scammer. I went to the internet and Googled him and saw the reviews were bad.
"I didn't know what to do or where to start and decided to open a case. I try to be strong but it is affecting me. In the beginning I thought I was going to lose my mind. I wanted to get something for my children after realising I will retire in a few years. I wanted to leave something for them if I die," she said.
The teacher said she started speaking to Manana in July last year.
"I had shares at the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) and he pretended to be an agent from the JSE and said he wanted to assist me with trading under the Pol Empire," the woman said.
"He knew everything about me, my full name, address and how my account was doing on the JSE. I was not interested in the account. I bought shares and sold them and at some point I stopped trading. He knew I had stopped trading," the woman said.
"I was supposed to get monthly repayments, and later he indicated he was going to trade for me since I left the account. I would not have to do anything. I would get repayments at the end of each month, but I never got anything."
A nurse from Gauteng, who also asked not to be named, said she lost R99,000 in a month.
Victims reveal how they were swindled
No returns after teacher ‘invested’ R400,000
Image: SAPS
A Free state teacher has revealed how she was swindled out of R400,000 by a notorious scammer who had been flagged for allegedly operating an illegal scheme promising huge returns on investments.
The 57-year-old deputy principal, who asked not to be named, is one of four women who fell prey to Simphiwe Manana's alleged illegal dealings. It is believed more than 18 other victims have been identified.
In May, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority warned the public about Manana's alleged illegal activities when conducting financial services business with him or his company, Pol Empire.
On Monday Manana appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court charged with fraud relating to the case of the deputy principal after his arrest on Friday.
Two weeks ago, Manana's company topped the list of 40 untraceable companies the National Consumer Commission warmed the public against doing business with.
The deputy principal said between July 2023 and April this year, she gave Manana more than R400,000.
Out of that money, R200,000 was from her savings while the other R200,000 was a loan she took with a bank, she said.
"I never suspected anything until he disappeared and ignored my calls. Then I realised I am dealing with a scammer. I went to the internet and Googled him and saw the reviews were bad.
"I didn't know what to do or where to start and decided to open a case. I try to be strong but it is affecting me. In the beginning I thought I was going to lose my mind. I wanted to get something for my children after realising I will retire in a few years. I wanted to leave something for them if I die," she said.
The teacher said she started speaking to Manana in July last year.
"I had shares at the JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) and he pretended to be an agent from the JSE and said he wanted to assist me with trading under the Pol Empire," the woman said.
"He knew everything about me, my full name, address and how my account was doing on the JSE. I was not interested in the account. I bought shares and sold them and at some point I stopped trading. He knew I had stopped trading," the woman said.
"I was supposed to get monthly repayments, and later he indicated he was going to trade for me since I left the account. I would not have to do anything. I would get repayments at the end of each month, but I never got anything."
A nurse from Gauteng, who also asked not to be named, said she lost R99,000 in a month.
FACT BOX
Deputy principal's payments to Manana:
R7,164 11 July 2023 R164,000 19 March 2024 R18,000 20 March 2024 R7,500 21 March 2024 R23,400 24 March 2024 R28,255 24 March 2024 R2,000 24 March 2024 R3,500 25 March 2024 R10,000 25 March 2024 R4,000 25 Marchn2024 R32,350 27 March 2024 R41,000 28 March 2024 R11,000 29 March 2024 R4,300 30 March 2024 R10,000 30 March 2024 R1,700 3 April 2024 R18,800 5 April 2024
Total R404,969
The woman said Manana had information that she had traded at the JSE and stopped in 2018.
"He said he helps people to benefit from the JSE and told me he had assisted famous and high-ranking people. I was convinced," said the 49-year-old nurse.
She took out a loan the same month and Manana allegedly kept asking her to pay thousands until she lost close to R100,000. .
According to a source close to the investigations, in 2013 the first case against Manana over scam allegations was opened.
"Several warrants of arrest were issued against him but they were not executed because he was on the run. The warrant that was successfully executed is the recent case where he convinced a 57-year-old to invest more than R400,000," said the source.
A victim from Vaal said after allegedly being scammed of R18,000 by Manana, she tried to open a case and police told her he was wanted for fraud.
"He drives the latest BMW,” said the woman.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Romance scammers continue to lure victims while police beef up clampdown efforts
Dream shattered, R550k lost and investigation halted: truck deal goes bad for businessman
Alleged diamond investment scam: Ninth suspect arrested
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos