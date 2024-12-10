South Africa

WATCH | Media briefing on state of water supply in Johannesburg

10 December 2024 - 10:29 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Joburg Water is holding a press briefing on Tuesday regarding the state of water supply in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

R27bn needed for infrastructure upgrades, renewal: Joburg Water boss

Johannesburg Water CEO Ntshavheni Mukwevho on Monday painted a grim picture of the city’s crumbling infrastructure, stressing that urgent action is ...
News
20 hours ago

Municipal elections a race for majority: Steenhuisen says GNU-like coalitions not guaranteed

‘There are many hung municipalities where if we went with the ANC there could be a government but it is not in the interest of service delivery’
Politics
8 hours ago

WATCH | DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks about water crisis

DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Friday speaking about the country's escalating water crisis.
Politics
4 days ago

‘Forever chemicals’ pollute African waters: Lake Victoria, SA’s Vaal and Kenya’s Nairobi rivers are hotspots

It’s clear from our findings that forever chemical contamination, while under-reported compared with industrialised countries, is a widespread, ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Malema's version on discharging firearm filled with contradictions, state argues South Africa
  2. Operations at Lebombo border post suspended due to unrest in Mozambique South Africa
  3. SIU raids Masilonyana municipality offices to seize documents South Africa
  4. Victims reveal how they were swindled South Africa
  5. WATCH | Pretty Yende shines at Notre-Dame reopening concert South Africa

Latest Videos

VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test
Tyla's Unforgettable LIVE Performance at Coke Studio! VLOGMAS (Toolz Version) - ...