South Africa

Case of Timothy Omotoso, co-accused set for closing arguments in January

'Remarkable' progress made in last three days after eight years of delays: NPA

11 December 2024 - 16:18
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso during an appearance in Gqeberha high court. The court postponed the case after all the accused took the stand in their defence and were cross-examined by the state this week.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

The case of rape and human trafficking against televangelist Timothy Omotoso and co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho was postponed on Wednesday until January 22 for closing arguments. 

The high court in Gqeberha postponed the matter after all the accused had taken the stand, led by their attorney, and were cross-examined by the state this week. 

“The progress made in the past three days the case sat is remarkable because it had been marred by delays for almost eight years since the arrest of the trio,” said the National Prosecuting Authority's Luxolo Tyali.  

He said there were applications by Omotoso, 63, for five special entries for a mistrial.

The numerous delays in the trial since the arrest of the Nigerian national, Omotoso, in April 2017 caused some witnesses to no longer want to proceed with giving evidence. They indicated they had since moved on with their lives and were not interested in reliving their experiences in court. That led to the reduction of the charges from 63.

Omotoso, who was denied bail while the two South African women he is charged with are out on bail, is now facing 32 counts, including racketeering, trafficking in people, rape and sexual assault.

