South Africa

Cop who allegedly killed policewoman fiancée faces corruption charge

11 December 2024 - 11:59 By TIMESLIVE
The Hawks charged Sgt Ntokozo Mngqithi for corruption and defeating the ends of justice related to a case he was investigating in November 2022. He is in custody facing a murder charge. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A police officer in custody for allegedly murdering his fiancée last month was charged by the Hawks for corruption and defeating the ends of justice. 

Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the Port Shepstone serious organised crime investigation unit brought charges against Sgt Ntokozo Mngqithi, 34, who is in custody for allegedly shooting Sgt Ntombi Mbanjwa at her home. 

The new charges relate to a case of culpable homicide Mngqithi was investigating after a truck collided with a light motor vehicle and seven passengers died in November 2022.

Mhlongo said: “It is alleged Mngqithi approached the truck driver and demanded a R60,000 gratification to squash the docket. Crucial evidence was not submitted to court despite many instructions on the docket. He allegedly lied about the evidence and the case was provisionally withdrawn.

“The case docket was allocated to another investigating officer and Mngqithi’s alleged foul play was discovered. During the Hawks investigation it was discovered Mngqithi was allegedly paid more than R30,000 to his bank account.”

He briefly appeared in the Umzimkhulu magistrate’s court yesterday and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed to December 19 for a bail application.

Mngqithi will appear in the same court for a bail hearing for the murder case.

Mhlongo said preliminary investigations showed Mngqithi stood to benefit financially from policies taken in Mbanjwa's name. 

TimesLIVE

