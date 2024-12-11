South Africa

IN PICS | City of Johannesburg evicts 145 from 'hijacked' building

11 December 2024 - 13:14
The City of Johannesburg evicted residents of the Moth House building in Braamfontein on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

“They just came and instructed us to pack our stuff. They are moving us.”

So said one of the 145 residents being evicted on Wednesday from an alleged hijacked building, Moth House in Braamfontein, which belongs to the City of Johannesburg.

They just came this morning [Wednesday] and told us they are moving us. We don't know where we are going. We don't even know why we are being evicted
Bonginkosi Ndlovu, resident

Bonginkosi Ndlovu, 29, from Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal, believes he was lawfully living in the dilapidated block of flats he moved into in 2016.

He said metro police and city officials arrived at 5am and knocked at each door and instructed them to stand outside the flats.

“They just came this morning [Wednesday] and told us they are moving us. We don't know where we are going. We don't even know why we are being evicted,” he said.

“They arrived and knocked at our door and instructed us to pack our stuff. We were never told if we will be moved or what is happening.”

The City of Johannesburg started with the eviction of Moth House, which is said to be hijacked.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Residents from the building who had packed their belongings outside the flats had been lifting their items onto the metro trucks. Fridges, blankets, TVs, beds and speakers were among the items residents packed.

Police during evictions of the Moth building in downtown Joburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

One of the residents complained that the manner in which they were removed was unlawful and a violation of their rights.

Lindokuhle Majola, 38, said the officials didn't give them enough time to properly pack their belongings.

“We are going to lose our belongings here. This is not how you move people and we were not even told,” he said 

“We moved here in 2009. They moved us from where we lived before the 2010 World Cup. At the time they told us this is a temporary shelter and we were just going to stay here for 12 months.”

The 12 months became 15 years and the property deteriorated when the city no longer provided services, added Majola.

Evicted residents leave the Moth building in central Joburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The evictions are among efforts by the city to address the issue of problem properties and hijacked buildings.

The city started with the eviction of about 145 people living in the Moth building after it obtained eviction orders for it and eight other buildings.

“While the city acknowledges its constitutional obligations regarding emergency accommodation, it also places responsibility on private property owners who neglect property maintenance while continuing to collect rent,” said city spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane.

The city has acquired an alternative building to provide temporary accommodation for those affected, says city spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The city has acquired an alternative building to provide temporary accommodation for those affected.

Modingoane said the operation marks a significant step in the city's efforts to revitalise the inner city and restore dignity to residents.

Residents were warned about the eviction and negotiations started in October, he added.

Some residents were communicating with officials, asking about eviction, as they had already packed their belongings.

Metro police during the City of Joburg's eviction of Moth House residents.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Modingoane said the city was committed to finding sustainable solutions that balance the needs of property owners, tenants and the community.

“This proactive measure aims to mitigate the risk of displacement and prevent disasters such as the Usindiso building and Jeppestown fire incidents,” he said.

“The city is working closely with various stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, social development, human settlements and community organisations to ensure a co-ordinated and effective execution of the eviction operation.”

Once the eviction is complete, the building will be sealed and services such as water and electricity will be permanently disconnected to prevent reinvasion.

Evicted residents of the Moth building gather their belongings.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents carry their belongings out of Moth House, which is said to be hijacked, during evictions.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The Moth House building is said to be hijacked, leaving to the eviction order.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A resident of the Moth House building carries a baby during evictions by the COJ.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

