South Africa

Kidnapper gets jail time for couple's eight-day extortion ordeal

11 December 2024 - 10:43 By TIMESLIVE
The shack where the couple were held. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in a couple's eight-day kidnapping and ransom ordeal during which one of them was beaten with a spade, sjambok and hammer in Cape Town.

Lungisa Mafuneka, 50, was convicted and sentenced earlier this week by the Khayelitsha magistrate's court for crimes ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances to kidnapping and extortion after he pleaded guilty.

Sabelo Ndwe and Melissa Aripiya, a couple who sold wigs in the townships east of Cape Town, were kidnapped in Mandela Park, Khayelitsha, in November 2022 after being lured there by a person pretending to be a customer.

They were bundled into the kidnappers' car and forced to hand over their wallets, bank cards and pin numbers. The gunmen knew one of the victims had farms in another province that could be sold for ransom, reported TimesLIVE Premium.

They were held hostage for eight days with little food or water while the ransom demand was reduced to R30,000. The couple eventually managed to free themselves and escaped from the shack where they were held captive in Nkanini, Khayelitsha.

‘Kidnappers gave me alcohol, forced me down the shaft at gunpoint’

A suspected illegal miner who was one of more than 100 men rescued from an abandoned mine in Sabie, Mpumalanga has claimed "kidnappers" plied him ...
News
6 hours ago

“The investigation by a multidisciplinary team comprising the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, kidnapping task team, provincial organised crime unit, crime intelligence, South African Banking Risk Information Centre, Financial Intelligence Centre and law enforcement led the team to the identification of the suspects,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi.

“The victims' vehicle was subsequently recovered. Investigation further revealed the family of the victims ended up paying R30,000 on November 28 2022.”

Two suspects were arrested with cash receipts and a cellphone used in the extortion communications.

Mafuneka was sentenced as follows:

  • count 1: robbery with aggravating circumstances — 13 years' imprisonment;
  • count 2 and 3: kidnapping — 10 years' imprisonment on each count; and
  • count 4: extortion — five years' imprisonment.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

The matter against the second accused was remanded to March 14 for plea confirmation.

TimesLIVE

