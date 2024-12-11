South Africa

Manhunt for three suspects who robbed members of Limpopo stokvel

11 December 2024 - 12:48
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The robbery is alleged to have happened hours after the members met and discussed how the money would be distributed. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Members of a stokvel from a village in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, are in for a bleak Christmas after losing their contributions when three men allegedly robbed the person keeping the money.

The robbery is alleged to have happened hours after the members met and discussed how the money would be distributed.

Limpopo police have since warned residents to avoid carrying large sums of cash so they don't fall victim to criminals.

Spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said information was that three suspects broke a 54-year-old woman's house at 10pm on Monday and stole the stokvel money.

“At about 3pm, the members held a meeting at the victim's residence to discuss how they were going to distribute their money. The meeting concluded at about 7pm and the members of the club departed to their homes and left the victim with her teenage daughter.

“At about 10pm, three unknown male suspects broke into her house and stole a substantial amount of cash belonging to the club and locked the two victims inside one of the bedrooms before fleeing the scene on foot,” said Ledwaba. 

Police have opened a case of house robbery and a manhunt for the suspects is under way.

SowetanLIVE

