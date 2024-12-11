South Africa

Men celebrating year-end function among four drownings in two days in Durban

11 December 2024 - 13:17 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police recover the body of a man who washed up at Umdloti beach, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Police recover the body of a man who washed up at Umdloti beach, north of Durban, on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

Four people have drowned at Durban beaches in two days, including three men celebrating a year-end function.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said the body of an unidentified man washed up at a beach in Westbrook on Wednesday.

“A member of the public contacted Rusa at about 6am after he made the discovery. An officer and paramedics were dispatched and met a lifeguard. It was alleged three men attending their company year-end function at Umdloti beach drowned after they were swept away while swimming on Tuesday,” it said.

Two bodies were later recovered.

Rusa couldn't immediately confirm if the body recovered on Wednesday was the third victim.

Also on Wednesday, ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson said they responded to a drowning at Durban's Wedge beach.

Paramedics, with lifeguards and metro police search and rescue, attempted to resuscitate a man in his 30s who had drowned. Despite their efforts the man was declared dead. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Inquest docket opened after man drowns crossing river at Stilbaai

Police have opened an inquest docket into the drowning of a man who went missing while trying to cross a river on Sunday at Stilbaai in the Western ...
News
2 days ago

Good Samaritans save father and son in 200th NSRI pink-buoy rescue

The drama started when two teenagers, a male and female, got caught in rip currents while swimming at Clovelly in Cape Town, where their families ...
News
1 week ago

Joburg tourist missing after swim at Umhlanga beach

NSRI Umhlanga station commander Matt Dickey says eyewitnesses reported a drowning in progress in the surf zone at Eastmore Crescent, Umhlanga, at ...
News
2 weeks ago

12-year-old girl drowns, man missing at Monwabisi Beach in False Bay

A 12-year-old girl drowned at Monwabisi Beach in the Western Cape on Saturday while a man who is believed to have tried to rescue her is reported to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  2. Senzo Meyiwa murder trial defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu has died South Africa
  3. Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks South Africa
  4. ‘Kidnappers gave me alcohol, forced me down the shaft at gunpoint’ South Africa
  5. Unisa reappoints vice-chancellor Prof LenkaBula for another term South Africa

Latest Videos

uMkhonto weSizwe Party hosts press briefing ahead of their 1st anniversary
Will coach Miguel Cardoso get Sundowns firing on all cylinders again?