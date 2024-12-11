Ministers collaborate to deal with oxygen tender controversy

In a joint effort to ensure accountability and transparency in the tendering process for the PSA oxygen supply project, health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson are working together to address allegations of corruption and irregularities.



The two ministers have taken swift action in response to widespread concerns over the awarding of the tender to the Independent Development Trust (IDT), which was intended to enable hospitals across the country to produce their own oxygen.

Motsoaledi, in a statement released by the national department of health spokesperson Foster Mohale, emphasised the importance of co-operation between the ministries.



“The minister of health and the minister of public works and infrastructure have been in constant contact to ensure that the right course of action is taken in the best interests of the South African people,” said Mohale.

The PSA oxygen project was initially handed over to the IDT to manage procurement, award the contract and oversee its implementation on behalf of the health department.



However, after a story by the Daily Maverick alleging corruption and irregularities in the tender process, both ministers decided to take action.



“Since the IDT is an entity that reports to the minister of public works and infrastructure, the minister of health discussed with the minister of public works and infrastructure to take the lead in investigating these allegations,” said Mohale.