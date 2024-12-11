South Africa

RAF won’t pay those who throw themselves against moving cars

11 December 2024 - 06:47
The RAF is cracking down on frivolous claims. File image.
Image: Karen Moolman

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) says it will not compensate individuals who intentionally injure themselves by throwing themselves against or in front of moving vehicles.

This comes amid a reported growing trend of people attempting to defraud the fund, specially during festive season.

“The RAF does not compensate someone who intentionally causes a motor vehicle accident, even if this results in serious injuries,” the RAFt.

“In the event of death, the RAF does not compensate beneficiaries of those who are the authors of their own misfortune. The RAF Act requires that the respective degrees of fault, blame or negligence, among other things, must be determined on receiving a claim. We acknowledge road users may be faced with socio-economic challenges. However, road safety and road crash prevention efforts must remain a priority to all as they contribute towards a reduction in accidents.”

The fund said it was aware of a growing trend where people throw themselves against moving cars to register a claim.

“Apparently, such people wait for the vehicles to slow down enough so they don’t get killed on impact. This behaviour is dangerous and adds unnecessary pressure on the fund, which must efficiently assess and investigate claims by  rightful claimants.”

According to the RAF, 49,631 claims were declined between 2021/22 and 2023/24 due to claimants being responsible for causing the accidents. Other factors included claimants passing away before completing the claims process, accidents resulting in minor injuries not warranting compensation and claims lodged fraudulently.

South Africa recorded 7,987 road fatalities during the festive season last year, with pedestrians the most affected.

“A total of 84% of the fatal road crashes resulted from human conduct. Pedestrians and passengers were the most affected road users at 40% and 33% respectively, followed by drivers (26%) and cyclists (1%).”

The emphasised it only covers cremation or burial costs of the deceased, not the death itself.

TimesLIVE

