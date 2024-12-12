Johannesburg Water has discovered a major issue in Protea Glen, Soweto, where 280 homes have been built directly on top of a vital water pipeline.
This discovery comes after a week of extensive troubleshooting to address water supply disruptions which have left several parts of the area without water.
The encroachment on the water pipeline has raised concern, particularly the potential risk it poses to the community.
Johannesburg Water MD Ntshavheni Mukwevho said the development directly over the bulk water pipeline has complicated efforts to maintain the infrastructure and address water outages.
“Our findings confirm the development in this area has been carried out over our bulk water pipeline, with about 280 homes built directly on top of it,” he said.
280 homes built on water pipeline in Soweto pose major risk: Joburg Water
Image: GALLO IMAGES
Cape Town teaches Joburg water consumption strategy as finance hub grapples a water crisis
The issue was first flagged after Joburg Water discovered a valve controlling water flow had dropped, with the valve located inside one of the affected homes.
“If there is any damage or burst, the area could experience severe flooding,” said Mukwevho.
Joburg Water is working on immediate and long-term solutions to restore water pressure in the area and address the risks posed by the encroachment, he said. This includes collaborating with local authorities and residents to find the best way to mitigate the dangers while ensuring a reliable water supply for the community.
The encroachment poses a risk to Joburg Water and residents should any maintenance issues arise in the future, added Mukwevho.
The City of Johannesburg urged residents to avoid encroaching on or building near critical infrastructure to prevent further disruptions and safety concerns.
TimesLIVE
