“These statistics demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to traffic infringements and serve as a warning to those planning to travel in the coming days,” she said.
Chuene alerted drivers and commuters to the department's festive season road safety and traffic law enforcement plan.
“This plan aims to reduce offences leading to crashes and promote safe road user behaviour through voluntary compliance with traffic regulations. The department has made significant strides in promoting road safety and combating traffic infringements through this plan.”
Motorists have been advised to plan their trips, allowing for regular breaks to avoid fatigue.
“Vehicle occupants must wear seat belts. Drivers are urged to be patient and avoid reckless and negligent behaviour such as speeding, overtaking unsafely, drinking and driving, overloading passengers and goods, and using a hand-held mobile device while driving,” Chuene said.
“The safety of passengers in a vehicle relies heavily on the responsible behaviour of the driver, making it crucial for drivers to prioritise road safety and adhere to traffic regulations.”
TimesLIVE
Increased traffic on Limpopo roads as festive season gets into full swing
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
With the festive season in full swing and schools and most organisations closing for the holidays, the Limpopo transport and community safety department has issued a warning to road users of increased traffic volumes on major routes leading to and within the province in the coming days.
According to the department, this period will see a surge in traffic on the following major routes and critical roads in each district:
Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said since December 1 the department's law enforcement officers have stopped and checked 89,420 vehicles, arrested 54 drivers for drunken driving and weighed 21,688 vehicles.
About 2,490 drivers were charged for speeding, with one driver arrested for travelling at 188km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 in the Waterberg district.
Chuene said 738 drivers were charged for overloading passengers and goods.
N3TC warns of lawlessness on roads as festive season traffic picks up
“These statistics demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to traffic infringements and serve as a warning to those planning to travel in the coming days,” she said.
Chuene alerted drivers and commuters to the department's festive season road safety and traffic law enforcement plan.
“This plan aims to reduce offences leading to crashes and promote safe road user behaviour through voluntary compliance with traffic regulations. The department has made significant strides in promoting road safety and combating traffic infringements through this plan.”
Motorists have been advised to plan their trips, allowing for regular breaks to avoid fatigue.
“Vehicle occupants must wear seat belts. Drivers are urged to be patient and avoid reckless and negligent behaviour such as speeding, overtaking unsafely, drinking and driving, overloading passengers and goods, and using a hand-held mobile device while driving,” Chuene said.
“The safety of passengers in a vehicle relies heavily on the responsible behaviour of the driver, making it crucial for drivers to prioritise road safety and adhere to traffic regulations.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
RAF won’t pay those who throw themselves against moving cars
Motorists advised to avoid Lebombo-Ressano Garcia border crossing
'Would I still be free or would I have been arrested?' — Shebeshxt hits back after drunk-driving allegations
How Sanral is navigating a changing climate on the roads
Ten people killed in Free State crash as festive season kicks off
Transport minister urges road users to change behaviour to end carnage on roads this festive season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos