South Africa

Increased traffic on Limpopo roads as festive season gets into full swing

12 December 2024 - 12:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Limpopo's transport and community safety department has warned road users of increased traffic volumes on major routes leading to and within the province. File photo.
Limpopo's transport and community safety department has warned road users of increased traffic volumes on major routes leading to and within the province. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

With the festive season in full swing and schools and most organisations closing for the holidays, the Limpopo transport and community safety department has issued a warning to road users of increased traffic volumes on major routes leading to and within the province in the coming days.

According to the department, this period will see a surge in traffic on the following major routes and critical roads in each district:

  • Capricorn: N1, R101, R71, R81, R37, R518, R567, R521 and D19;
  • Mopani: R71, R36, D548, R81, R578, D3854, R40 and R529;
  • Sekhukhune: R579, R37, R25, D4100, N11, R36, R555 and R573;
  • Vhembe: N1, R524, P98/1, D3712, P278/1, P277/1 and D3689; and
  • Waterberg: N1, R101, R510, N11, R518, R33, R511, D1235 and R516.

Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said since December 1 the department's law enforcement officers have stopped and checked 89,420 vehicles, arrested 54 drivers for drunken driving and weighed 21,688 vehicles. 

About 2,490 drivers were charged for speeding, with one driver arrested for travelling at 188km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 in the Waterberg district.

Chuene said 738 drivers were charged for overloading passengers and goods.

N3TC warns of lawlessness on roads as festive season traffic picks up

Drivers losing control of their vehicles accounted for more than half the accidents on the N3 between January and October, an analysis of crash data ...
News
3 hours ago

“These statistics demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to traffic infringements and serve as a warning to those planning to travel in the coming days,” she said.

Chuene alerted drivers and commuters to the department's festive season road safety and traffic law enforcement plan. 

“This plan aims to reduce offences leading to crashes and promote safe road user behaviour through voluntary compliance with traffic regulations. The department has made significant strides in promoting road safety and combating traffic infringements through this plan.”

Motorists have been advised to plan their trips, allowing for regular breaks to avoid fatigue. 

“Vehicle occupants must wear seat belts. Drivers are urged to be patient and avoid reckless and negligent behaviour such as speeding, overtaking unsafely, drinking and driving, overloading passengers and goods, and using a hand-held mobile device while driving,” Chuene said.

“The safety of passengers in a vehicle relies heavily on the responsible behaviour of the driver, making it crucial for drivers to prioritise road safety and adhere to traffic regulations.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

RAF won’t pay those who throw themselves against moving cars

The Road Accident Fund says it will not compensate individuals who intentionally injure themselves by throwing themselves against moving vehicles.
News
1 day ago

Motorists advised to avoid Lebombo-Ressano Garcia border crossing

The Border Management Authority has advised holidaymakers heading to Mozambique for the festive season not to use the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border ...
Motoring
1 day ago

'Would I still be free or would I have been arrested?' — Shebeshxt hits back after drunk-driving allegations

"Are you sure I was the one drinking it?"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

How Sanral is navigating a changing climate on the roads

The 750,000km network requires a sound asset management programme, planning and proactive maintenance.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Ten people killed in Free State crash as festive season kicks off

The transport minister and her deputy have ordered authorities to investigate the cause of the crash and submit a preliminary report within 48 hours.
News
3 days ago

Transport minister urges road users to change behaviour to end carnage on roads this festive season

Behind every statistic is a story of a life lost, a family left grieving or often a person having to deal with life-changing injuries, Creecy said.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  2. Ministers collaborate to deal with oxygen tender controversy Politics
  3. Pension contributions of about 315,000 workers not paid over South Africa
  4. Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks South Africa
  5. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial South Africa

Latest Videos

South Korea's Yoon Vows to Fight Until Last Minute
SACP Conference | General Secretary Solly Mapaila delivers SACP Political Report