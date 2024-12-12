South Africa

Lebombo border with Mozambique open 'until further notice', says BMA

Pedestrians and small vehicles are being processed, but not cargo trucks

12 December 2024 - 15:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Lebombo border port of entry. File photo..
The Lebombo border port of entry. File photo..
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says the Lebombo border post with Mozambique is open until further notice.

Pedestrians and small vehicles are being processed, with statistics reflecting that 7,471 travellers were processed on Wednesday].

“The statistics indicate movement is about 50% less than what it was this time in December 2023,” acting BMA commissioner Jane Thupana said on Thursday.

“The processing mainly takes place in the early hours and late afternoons when the unrest on the Mozambican side has subsided.”

The processing of cargo, however, remained temporarily suspended “due to protesters blocking their entry into Mozambique”.

Motorists advised to avoid Lebombo-Ressano Garcia border crossing

The Border Management Authority has advised holidaymakers heading to Mozambique for the festive season not to use the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border ...
Motoring
1 day ago

“The situation on the N4 corridor remains under observation to minimise congestion. Trucking companies with facilities in Komatipoort are urged to divert trucks to the depots in Komatipoort, while others may divert trucks to the designated truck holding area.

“Transporters are urged not to dispatch new vehicles to the border post until further notice.”

Thupana reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to effectively manage and resolve the challenges at the border.

“The BMA is working with key stakeholders in the border management sector to manage the situation. We urge all affected parties to exercise patience as we continue to monitor the situation and engage relevant authorities to find lasting solutions.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

RFA calls for intervention in Mozambique due to R10m daily loss as trucks wait

The government should intervene in the Mozambique protests as the demonstrations have led to a daily loss of R10m due to the temporary suspension of ...
News
2 days ago

Operations at Lebombo border post suspended due to unrest in Mozambique

The Lebombo port of entry on Monday suspended operations for general cargo processing as well as passenger movements due to unrest on the Mozambican ...
News
2 days ago

14 smuggled children rescued at Mozambique border

Border Management Authority officials at the Lebombo port of entry have rescued 14 undocumented children from Mozambique being smuggled into South ...
News
4 days ago

BMA still monitoring situation in Mozambique as they prepare for festive travel

BMA advises all travellers leaving and/or entering SA to ensure all their documents are in order to avoid any unnecessary delays at the ports of entry
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  2. Pension contributions of about 315,000 workers not paid over South Africa
  3. Ministers collaborate to deal with oxygen tender controversy Politics
  4. Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks South Africa
  5. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial South Africa

Latest Videos

South Korea's Yoon Vows to Fight Until Last Minute
SACP Conference | General Secretary Solly Mapaila delivers SACP Political Report