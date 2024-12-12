Midas substation trip affects supply to Carletonville, Fochville mines

A 500 MVA transformer at the Midas substation tripped, disrupting electricity supply to about 15 mines in the Carletonville, Fochville and Potchefstroom areas and residential customers.
According to Eskom, the trip happened on Wednesday at about 6.30pm.
The power utility said its technical teams had acted swiftly and restored essential load to the mines, enabling limited operations. However, it said efforts are were still under way to complete repairs and fully restore electricity supply to all affected customers.
“Our employees are working tirelessly around the clock to expedite the restoration process. At this stage, we are unable to provide a definitive timeline for the conclusion of the repairs,” Eskom said.
The power utility said its employees and contractors are being threatened by illegal miners, knowns as zama zamas, operating in the area, contributing to the delay in supply restoration.
“The safety of our employees and contractors remains our priority. Eskom conducts its business with the principle that ‘no operating condition, or urgency of service justifies exposing anyone to negative risks arising out of Eskom’s business or causing them injury or damage to the environment.
“We are committed to keeping all affected customers updated as we make progress. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging time. Eskom will provide regular updates across all its communications platforms.”
