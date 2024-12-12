N3TC warns of lawlessness on roads as festive season traffic picks up
12 December 2024 - 10:17
Drivers losing control of their vehicles accounted for more than half the accidents on the N3 between January and October, an analysis of crash data by the N3 Toll Concession has found...
