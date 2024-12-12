Higher Health is confronting the GBV crisis in tertiary education head on

Higher Health — a non-governmental organisation that works on behalf of the department of higher education & training to improve the health and wellbeing of public university students across SA — is resolute in confronting this epidemic head-on.

The organisation understands that combatting GBV requires a multifaceted approach rooted in prevention, education and survivor support. Over the past four years, it has developed and implemented a range of strategies to address GBV at its core.

Education as prevention

Through its Civic and Soft Skills qualification at NQF Level 5, accredited by the Qualifications Certificate Trades Occupation, Higher Health is equipping students with the knowledge and tools to navigate complex gender dynamics.

This curriculum, which includes modules on gender equity, mental health and substance abuse, empowers students to challenge harmful stereotypes and foster inclusive campus cultures.

By offering practical skills on gender equity, Higher Health is not only addressing SA’s skills gap, but also nurturing a generation capable of confronting GBV and fostering a more inclusive society.

Engaging men and boys: transforming MEN’talities

GBV is not a women’s issue alone; it requires the active participation of men and boys. Higher Health’s partnership with Unesco on the Transforming MEN’talities initiative is aimed at dismantling harmful norms and building respect for gender diversity and equality.

Structured protocols to address GBV

In line with the department of higher education & training’s GBV Policy Framework, Higher Health has developed a code of ethics as well as a number of protocols to provide institutions with practical, actionable steps to prevent and address GBV effectively, emphasising survivor-centric approaches and the safeguarding of evidence for judicial processes.

This includes protocols on:

Sexual and gender-related misconduct;

Rape and sexual assault;

Campus safety and security minimum standards;

Safety in private accommodation;

In-campus residences; and

Staff-student relationships.

Each protocol addresses specific aspects of GBV in meticulous detail and is equipped with minimum standards and detailed checklists, providing institutions with clear guidance on managing GBV cases effectively.

They are designed as training tools, enabling Higher Health to equip management and student leadership with the skills and knowledge needed to practically implement them on campuses. Through this capacity-building approach, institutions are better prepared to respond to and address GBV incidents comprehensively.

The new Sexual Offences Act, released in 2023, designates young women in higher education as a vulnerable population due to the scale of the GBV epidemic. This classification emphasises the importance of safeguarding evidence through proper judicial processes. When a case is reported, it is crucial to secure evidence promptly by involving the judicial system, directing the survivor to a Thuthuzela Care Centre or engaging the SA Police Service.

Only after this judicial process should the evidence be shared with institutional management to align with the institution’s parallel disciplinary system. This ensures that the evidence remains untampered with and maintains its integrity. The primary goal is to facilitate early reporting, ensure judicial involvement, minimise management interference in evidence handling, and ultimately deliver justice to survivors.

Empowering students through peer education

Higher Health has focused on fostering trust among young people, encouraging them to report cases of GBV. It believes the only way to combat GBV effectively is by breaking the stigma, challenging the culture of non-reporting, and ensuring that justice prevails through survivor protection and a survivor-centric approach.

Higher Health has trained over 10,000 peer educators across the country, many of whom are survivors of GBV and students living with HIV. This peer-to-peer model creates a safe space for dialogue between peer educators and other peers and encourages GBV reporting.

Building a culture of zero tolerance

Over the past four years, Higher Health has facilitated interactive GBV dialogues with more than 363,000 students across the 26 public universities, 50 TVET colleges, and nine CET colleges. These dialogues provide students with the opportunity to explore the causes, impacts and solutions to GBV, empowering them to take an active role in eliminating violence on their campuses.

To complement these dialogues, self-risk assessments completed by over 304,000 students have helped to identify vulnerabilities and link students to necessary support services.

Holistic survivor support

Through its network of professional counsellors and psychologists, the organisation has provided over 19,365 students with GBV-related counselling services and delivered intensive one-on-one therapy to more than 1,400 survivors.

Its 24-hour Crisis Helpline (0800 36 36 36) remains a vital lifeline, offering confidential support to students navigating the trauma of GBV and mental health challenges. It is a free call, available 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Call to action

The fight against gender-based violence requires collective action. Institutions, communities, and policymakers must come together to dismantle the structural inequalities that allow GBV to persist.

By addressing GBV through skills development and comprehensive support systems, Higher Health aims to foster a safer, more equitable education environment, ensuring the wellbeing and success of all students and staff in SA’s higher learning institutions.

The staggering statistic that 10% of reported rape cases occur within higher education is not just a number; it is a call to action. Together, we can end the scourge of GBV and ensure that future generations inherit a society where gender equity is a lived reality.

