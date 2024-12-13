South Africa

Eskom employees injured after explosion at Matla power station

13 December 2024 - 12:47
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Matla power station experienced an explosion of a transformer, injuring nine employees, one critically. File image.
Matla power station experienced an explosion of a transformer, injuring nine employees, one critically. File image.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

An explosion at an Eskom power station injured nine employees, one critically, but the accident will not affect the suspension of load-shedding, the power utility says.

A transformer exploded at the Matla power station in Mpumalanga on Thursday afternoon at about 5pm, which affected unit 6.

Unit 5 was taken offline to ensure the safety of employees and contractors on site, Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

The technical team were on site assessing the situation throughout the night and into Friday.

“The suspension of load-shedding remains unchanged,” Mokwena said.

Load-shedding has been suspended for 262 consecutive days since March 26. The power utility said this was due to the success of comprehensive structural improvements in the coal-fired fleet.

Mokwena said this month Eskom started to gradually increase its planned maintenance activities as many industries were shutting down for the festive season.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

No further extension given to prepaid users who bypassed meters: Eskom

Eskom prepaid customers who've connected to the grid illegally will not be granted another extension and have until the end of Friday to have their ...
News
3 hours ago

Expect load-shedding from January, financial advisory firm predicts

Load-shedding may return as early as next month but will remain at low levels until the end of 2028, when South Africans may suffer the consequences ...
Business
4 days ago

City of Tshwane reaches agreement with Eskom to settle R6.67bn historical debt

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says the agreement, formalised as a court order on November 26, is a significant milestone in the city’s financial ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pension contributions of about 315,000 workers not paid over South Africa
  2. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  3. Police arrest four suspects for fatally assaulting Nigerian national South Africa
  4. 280 homes built on water pipeline in Soweto pose major risk: Joburg Water South Africa
  5. Lebombo border with Mozambique open 'until further notice', says BMA South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
SPOTLIGHT | Marvel villain turned hunter