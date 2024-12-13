South Africa

Heavy traffic expected on major routes in and out of Gauteng

13 December 2024 - 10:42
Gauteng traffic police, traffic wardens and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of road users. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Heavy traffic flow is expected on major routes as holidaymakers travel in and out of Gauteng from Friday. These include:

  • the N1 from Pretoria to Polokwane;
  • the N4 from Pretoria to Mpumalanga;
  • the N4 from Pretoria to Rustenburg;
  • the R573 from Pretoria to Mpumalanga;
  • the N12 from Johannesburg to Mpumalanga;
  • the N3 from Johannesburg to Durban;
  • the N1 from Johannesburg to Bloemfontein; and
  • the N12 from Johannesburg to Potchefstroom.

Many organisations close on Friday and academic programmes in schools have concluded. Gauteng traffic police urged road users to be vigilant and obey the rules of the road before the upcoming long weekend and festive season. 

“We call on every road user — drivers, passengers, pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists — to exercise caution and care when travelling on public roads,” said Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane.

Gauteng traffic police, traffic wardens and other law enforcement agencies will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of road users. Various enforcement operations will be conducted, including:

  • roadside checkpoints;
  • vehicle and driver fitness inspections; and
  • speed enforcement and anti-drunk driving operations.

“The best way to avoid a road accident is to obey the rules of the road and be considerate towards other road users,” Maremane said. 

To ensure the safety of road users, the Gauteng traffic police offered these road safety tips: 

  • motorists: overtake only when it is safe and always comply with traffic rules; 
  • passengers: avoid carrying large luggage that may overload public transport vehicles;
  • pedestrians: do not cross freeways as it is illegal and dangerous; 
  • motorcyclists: ride within prescribed speed limits and remain cautious; and 
  • cyclists: always wear helmets and avoid cycling at night due to poor visibility.

