South Africa

‘It is painful to see her go’: 5-year-old born in Mauritius prison to SA mom will soon meet her grandmother

Granny says her return is the best Christmas present for her and her family

13 December 2024 - 10:21
A child in the care of her mother in a prison in Mauritius is being repatriated to be in the care of her grandmother in South Africa. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

When a five-year-old child born by a mother incarcerated in Mauritius left the prison on Thursday, all South African women jailed there stood in a guard of honour to wish her well. 

The Republic of Mauritius has officially handed over the five-year-old girl, who was born in a Mauritius prison after her mother was arrested for drug trafficking in the country, to the SA government through the department of social development. 

A delegation from the department left this week to repatriate the girl.

In an emotional handover, the mother and daughter hugged and kissed when the minor left Beau Bassin Prison. 

“It is painful to see her go, but I know it's for the best for her future,” said the mother. 

According to the department, the mother expressed regret for placing herself in such a difficult position. She will not see her child grow while her case is still being finalised.

She has been awaiting trial since she was arrested in 2019. 

Earlier in the day, the girl said goodbye to her early childhood development teacher, who expressed her sadness to see the girl leave. 

“It is sad to see her go, but we are also happy for her and we understand it is time to let her go so she can grow with her family and in her country,” the teacher said.

She described the child as independent and mature beyond her age and said she always offered assistance to the teachers. She said the child was close to her own daughter and occasionally asked to go on play dates with her. 

The delegation is expected to touch down in South Africa on Friday night, when the girl will be handed over to her grandmother. 

Her grandmother said her return is the best Christmas present for her and her family.

“The timing of her repatriation could not be more ideal as it ensures she will be able to join us as a family and start school without delay,” the grandmother said. 

According to the department, the girl is the 25th child repatriated from another country. 

TimesLIVE

