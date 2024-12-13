South Africa

Police arrest four suspects for fatally assaulting Nigerian national

13 December 2024 - 07:44
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chukwunta Friday Julius died on Tuesday after being assaulted in Midrand by four suspects last Saturday.
Chukwunta Friday Julius died on Tuesday after being assaulted in Midrand by four suspects last Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Efforts by police to investigate the murder of a Nigerian national in Midrand have led to the arrest of four suspects, with the last two traced on Wednesday. 

The four suspects are accused of assaulting Chukwunta Friday Julius, 37, at Midrand's Protea Estate residential complex last weekend. 

Julius succumbed to his injuries at Tembisa Hospital on Wednesday morning, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo. 

"On Wednesday morning Midrand police arrested the first two suspects."

Masondo said another two suspects were also arrested. The four male suspects are aged 20, 24, 27 and 28, he said. 

"The four suspects are in police custody and are expected to make their first appearance before the Alexandra magistrate's court on a charge of murder on Friday." 

The Nigerian Union South Africa (Nusa) will attend the court appearance on Friday to ensure justice is served. 

Nusa submitted a detailed report to Nigerian ambassador Alexander Temitope while a consular officer was appointed to join their legal team led by Nusa president-general advocate Smart Nwobi. 

Nusa's national publicity secretary Akindele Olunloyo said: "We want to ensure our presence is known and the importance of this matter is emphasised. We will continue to keep our community updated with further developments as they arise."

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Case of Timothy Omotoso, co-accused set for closing arguments in January

The case of rape and human trafficking against televangelist Timothy Omotoso and co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho was postponed on ...
News
1 day ago

Ramaphosa clarifies Nigeria visitor visa 'misunderstanding'

The Presidency has clarified a misunderstanding on Nigerian citizens being eligible to apply for a visa to enter South Africa without a passport, ...
Politics
1 week ago

Nigerian officials seize cocaine worth R50m at Lagos airport

Nigerian officials seized 19.4kg of cocaine worth 4.66-billion naira (R50.8m) from a passenger who arrived at Lagos airport on a flight from ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pension contributions of about 315,000 workers not paid over South Africa
  2. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  3. 280 homes built on water pipeline in Soweto pose major risk: Joburg Water South Africa
  4. Lebombo border with Mozambique open 'until further notice', says BMA South Africa
  5. 80 undocumented foreigners nabbed, seven stolen vehicles recovered in Marabastad South Africa

Latest Videos

SACP Confrerence | Messages of support from alliance partners
EFF 3rd National People's Assembly at Nasrec