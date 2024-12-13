South Africa

R5k bail for man who shot motorist four times in Sandton 'road rage incident'

13 December 2024 - 14:33
A man who apparently shot a fellow motorist four times during an altercation has been granted R5,000 bail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

The Alexandra magistrate's court has granted a 37-year-old man R5,000 bail after a fatal shooting in Sandton last week.

Yusuf Mohammed was arrested earlier this week after an altercation with private banking analyst Koketso Komane on Sandton Drive last Friday. Mohammed allegedly shot the 33-year-old four times after apparently mistaking him for a would-be hijacker, according to Kaya FM.

After an initial appearance on Monday, the case against Mohammed was postponed to Friday for a formal bail application. During that time it emerged that the state intended not to oppose Mohammed's application after certain information came to light, including that Komane appeared to be the aggressor in the altercation.

"[The investigating officer] informed the state that the deceased is the one who chased the vehicle of the accused. We were informed by the investigating officer that the deceased opened the boot of his vehicle and took out two items that appeared to be weapons, though this is not clear,” prosecutor Ayanda Bakana said.

The case against Mohammed was postponed to February 11.

TimesLIVE

