The police have confirmed the surfacing of seven more suspected illegal miners at two shafts in Stilfontein in the North West on Friday morning.
One of them was brought up in a community-led rescue operation.
“Six illegal miners surfaced today [Friday] at No 10 shaft. The first two surfaced in the early hours. They are Zimbabweans. One of them was found in possession of gold-bearing material,” police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.
“Still at shaft 10, four illegal miners resurfaced at about 8.30am. They include two Mozambicans, one Mosotho and a South African who was [also] found in possession of gold-bearing material.
“The latest information received is one illegal miner was pulled out at shaft 11. He is a Mozambican. This bring the number of illegal miners resurfaced today to seven.”
Seven illegal miners surface in Stilfontein, one with community’s help
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Reuters
The police have confirmed the surfacing of seven more suspected illegal miners at two shafts in Stilfontein in the North West on Friday morning.
One of them was brought up in a community-led rescue operation.
“Six illegal miners surfaced today [Friday] at No 10 shaft. The first two surfaced in the early hours. They are Zimbabweans. One of them was found in possession of gold-bearing material,” police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.
“Still at shaft 10, four illegal miners resurfaced at about 8.30am. They include two Mozambicans, one Mosotho and a South African who was [also] found in possession of gold-bearing material.
“The latest information received is one illegal miner was pulled out at shaft 11. He is a Mozambican. This bring the number of illegal miners resurfaced today to seven.”
Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners
On Thursday North West community safety and transport MEC Wessels Morweng provided an update on the government's stalled rescue operation, yet to get under way a month after police minister Senzo Mchunu's formation of a task team.
Morweng said phase 3 of the operation would start as “soon as all internal processes have been completed”.
The first two phases included “clearing [of] boulders and concrete slabs around the shaft” and “lowering a camera to assess the safety of the shaft”.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Illegal miner surfaces in Stilfontein with request for more food, tobacco
Stilfontein illegal miner rescue continues, Sabie operation complete
Stilfontein: Zama zama mine ‘becoming mass grave’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos