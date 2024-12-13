South Africa

Two Limpopo pupils take their own lives after failing grade 10

13 December 2024 - 10:38
According to the Limpopo education department, the pupils from Phaphuli High and Thohoyandou Technical School took their own lives. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN

Two grade 10 pupils from the Vhembe East district in Limpopo took their own lives after failing the grade.

According to the Limpopo education department, the pupils from Phaphuli High and Thohoyandou Technical School hanged themselves.

MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

“Our deepest condolences to the families of our children who have passed on. No-one expected this. We plead with families and parents to get closer to our children and pupils and to give them emotional support when they face this type of situation,” she said.

“No words can adequately express the pain and grief that comes with losing a child. May you find strength and comfort in the memories you shared with your loved ones. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of these young individuals.”

21-year-old matriculant takes own life, pins it on ‘bullying by school teachers’

Limpopo grade 12 pupil Joseph Maimela recounted how he was ridiculed for his academic struggles and told he would ‘amount to nothing’
News
2 months ago

Lerule-Ramakhanya said the department's psychosocial support team will visit the families to offer support.

The department urged pupils, teachers and staff at the affected schools to seek support during this difficult time.

“Counselling services are available to help process emotions. Parents and guardians are urged to rally behind their children in a supportive environment that promotes mental health and wellbeing,” it said.

Pupils struggling with suicidal thoughts must reach out to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group helpline on 0800-567-567 or the department's counselling services.”

TimesLIVE

