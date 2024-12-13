South Africa

'Comply or we send you to jail': KZN transport MEC Duma before long weekend traffic

13 December 2024 - 14:53 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma says they have a comprehensive plan to reduce crashes and fatalities on the roads during the festive season.
KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma says they have a comprehensive plan to reduce crashes and fatalities on the roads during the festive season.
Image: transport department

The KwaZulu-Natal transport department has recorded a 6% increase in road crashes since the start of the festive season compared with last year.

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said there were 56 accidents from December 1 to December 11 compared with 53 in the same period last year.

“Regarding fatalities, in 2023 we had 58 and in 2024 we had 57. This is a decrease of 2%.”

eThekwini is the leading district with 23 crashes and 25 fatalities, followed by King Cetshwayo district which recorded eight crashes and five fatalities, while the Harry Gwala district had no crashes or fatalities.

He said analysis showed most accidents occurred between 6am and 10am and 5pm and 1am at the weekend.

“The figures have highlighted the call for drastic action to be taken.”

Heavy traffic expected on major routes in and out of Gauteng

Gauteng traffic police have urged road users to be vigilant and obey the rules of the road before the upcoming long weekend and festive season.
News
6 hours ago

Tourism figures indicate more than 603,000 domestic visitors and more than 63,000 international visitors are expected in KwaZulu-Natal this festive season.

He said 2,745 officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) will be on the road with 808 vehicles.

“The target is to have more than 99 speed [trap] operations. With regards to drunken driving and jaywalking, we remain worried about the number of people who die on our roads. 

“We will intensify operations in our new satellite station in Van Reenen’s Pass. The RTI has agreed to ensure comprehensive coverage and visibility of law enforcement on our roads. Last year 14 lives were lost in that area,” said Duma.

Six RTI inspectors from Ladysmith and two from Midway will oversee operations at Van Reenen’s Pass. These officers will be paired with eight traffic trainees to ensure 24-hour monitoring.

Duma said additional activities include an awareness campaign targeting entertainment facilities in townships in partnership with the liquor industry, multidisciplinary roadblocks, as well as blue light stop and check operations from Van Reenen's Pass to Pinetown and Spaghetti interchange. Safety officers will also visit drivers at truck stops.

The road safety plan for the long weekend is aimed at reducing the 206 crashes and 250 fatalities of last year.

“We won’t tolerate reckless driving. Our message is clear — you comply or we send you to jail,” said Duma.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Acsa fastens seatbelt for festive season liftoff

The Airports Company South Africa is confident it is ready to handle the large volumes of traffic expected at its airports.
News
2 hours ago

N3TC warns of lawlessness on roads as festive season traffic picks up

Drivers losing control of their vehicles accounted for more than half the accidents on the N3 between January and October, an analysis of crash data ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Live long enough to be broke (or not) in Janu-worry

Don't speed on the roads, don't drink and drive and don't behave in an irresponsible or reckless manner - take every precaution you can to stay safe
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Increased traffic on Limpopo roads as festive season gets into full swing

The Limpopo transport and community safety department has issued a warning to road users of increased traffic volumes on major routes leading to and ...
News
1 day ago

Five essential tyre checks for a safe festive road trip

As the festive season approaches, South African roads will see a spike in traffic.
Motoring
1 week ago

Driver behaviour the focus of 2024 road safety campaign

Road crashes cost the economy more than R205bn in 2023, or 2.74% of GDP, transport minister Barbara Creecy said at the launch of the 2024 festive ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pension contributions of about 315,000 workers not paid over South Africa
  2. Basic foods first, mayonnaise and sauce can wait: Macua to miners South Africa
  3. Police arrest four suspects for fatally assaulting Nigerian national South Africa
  4. 280 homes built on water pipeline in Soweto pose major risk: Joburg Water South Africa
  5. 80 undocumented foreigners nabbed, seven stolen vehicles recovered in Marabastad South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
SPOTLIGHT | Marvel villain turned hunter