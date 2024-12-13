'Comply or we send you to jail': KZN transport MEC Duma before long weekend traffic

Tourism figures indicate more than 603,000 domestic visitors and more than 63,000 international visitors are expected in KwaZulu-Natal this festive season.
He said 2,745 officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) will be on the road with 808 vehicles.
“The target is to have more than 99 speed [trap] operations. With regards to drunken driving and jaywalking, we remain worried about the number of people who die on our roads.
“We will intensify operations in our new satellite station in Van Reenen’s Pass. The RTI has agreed to ensure comprehensive coverage and visibility of law enforcement on our roads. Last year 14 lives were lost in that area,” said Duma.
Six RTI inspectors from Ladysmith and two from Midway will oversee operations at Van Reenen’s Pass. These officers will be paired with eight traffic trainees to ensure 24-hour monitoring.
Duma said additional activities include an awareness campaign targeting entertainment facilities in townships in partnership with the liquor industry, multidisciplinary roadblocks, as well as blue light stop and check operations from Van Reenen's Pass to Pinetown and Spaghetti interchange. Safety officers will also visit drivers at truck stops.
The road safety plan for the long weekend is aimed at reducing the 206 crashes and 250 fatalities of last year.
“We won’t tolerate reckless driving. Our message is clear — you comply or we send you to jail,” said Duma.
The KwaZulu-Natal transport department has recorded a 6% increase in road crashes since the start of the festive season compared with last year.
Transport MEC Siboniso Duma said there were 56 accidents from December 1 to December 11 compared with 53 in the same period last year.
“Regarding fatalities, in 2023 we had 58 and in 2024 we had 57. This is a decrease of 2%.”
eThekwini is the leading district with 23 crashes and 25 fatalities, followed by King Cetshwayo district which recorded eight crashes and five fatalities, while the Harry Gwala district had no crashes or fatalities.
He said analysis showed most accidents occurred between 6am and 10am and 5pm and 1am at the weekend.
“The figures have highlighted the call for drastic action to be taken.”
