Frustrated by long patient wait times at a Limpopo hospital, premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba delivered a stern warning to staff that failure to assist patients promptly would result in dismissal.
Ramathuba, who has served as the province's health MEC in the past, made an unannounced visit to the hospital, where she engaged with patients who had been waiting in line from as early as 5am when she arrived just before noon on Thursday.
The delays were blamed on staff responsible for distributing patients’ medical records. One doctor told the premier: “The doctors are waiting for patients instead of the other way around. But there are no patients to be seen because they are still waiting for their files. They arrive early, but the files are not available.”
In a no-nonsense approach, Ramathuba addressed a staff member managing the medical records, expressing her dissatisfaction with the delays. “Chief, I’m going to a meeting with the municipality, but when I return, if these patients are still waiting, you can look for a job,” she said. “You are going to see all these patients before lunch, and the doctors will see them as well.”
Ramathuba is known for regular surprise visits and scolding government staff over perceived incompetence.
Many South Africans depend on the government for a variety of services.
“For many years, we have had parallel healthcare systems operating in our country. The majority of the population, some 84%, uses public health facilities, while 16% are covered by medical schemes, enabling them to access private healthcare facilities. A small percentage of people use both.” said President Cyril Ramaphosa in his newsletter this year while motivating for the National Health Insurance — which aims to provide equality in health.
Public sector services, including health departments, home affairs and traffic departments, are often criticised for keeping the public waiting for hours before providing assistance. Wait times can vary based on factors such as the hospital’s location, the time of day, the urgency of medical issues and available resources.
According to the department of health, patients are generally expected to spend between two and five hours during visits to public clinics and hospitals.
TimesLIVE
