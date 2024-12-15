Body washes ashore in Plettenberg Bay

The body of a man dressed in an ANC T-shirt washed ashore at a beach in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape at the weekend.
Police said the body was decomposed and was found at The Dunes in Keurbooms at about 6.30pm on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Sgt Chris Spies said personnel from a local security company had directed police to the body.
“The deceased was dressed in a yellow T-shirt with an ANC logo, and black tracksuit at the time of the discovery,” Spies said.
“The identity is yet to be established.
“An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted during the week.”
The Bitou Municipality said: “Emergency services personnel arrived quickly [at] the scene, and police are investigating the matter.
“The body [has] been taken by the forensic pathologist, and a case docket has been opened.
“Police are conducting further investigations, and more details will be shared once available.”
