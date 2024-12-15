South Africa

Man arrested after killing four people, including two cops, at funeral in KZN

15 December 2024 - 11:25 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police arrested a man after a shooting at the funeral. Stock photo.
Police arrested a man after a shooting at the funeral. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested after allegedly killing four people, including two police officers, at a funeral in Cliffdale near Hammersdale on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said three police officers from the Hammersdale police station had responded to the murder of a woman in Cliffdale at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

While they were attending the crime scene, the perpetrator returned and opened fire, fatally wounding two of the police officers.

“The suspect is further alleged to have shot another woman before fleeing,” said Naicker.

He said the third police officer was not injured during the shooting.

After the immediate mobilisation of all disciplines within the SAPS, the team received information of a man fitting the description of the alleged suspect receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital.

“The police officers responded and placed a 38-year-old man under arrest pending further investigation,” said Naicker.

The shootings have been condemned by provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“It is very sad indeed to attend these scenes of crime where police officers are gunned down because they have responded to the call of duty. The swift arrest of the suspect in this case can be commended. I would like to express condolences to the families of the fallen heroes,” said Mkhwanazi.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police arrest four suspects for fatally assaulting Nigerian national

Efforts by police to investigate the murder of a Nigerian national in Midrand have led to the arrest of four suspects, with the last two traced on ...
News
2 days ago

Case against farmer who 'drove into' boy suspected of stealing oranges moves to regional court

An attempted murder and reckless and negligent driving case against a 70-year-old farmer who allegedly drove into a child he suspected of stealing ...
News
3 days ago

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya to decide next steps in Meyiwa murder trial

Legal expert Nthabiseng Dubazana explains how defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu's death affects the trial
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Ramathuba threatens to fire hospital staff over long wait times during ... South Africa
  2. Former bank consultant faces fraud charges over 'granting undue credit' South Africa
  3. Heavy traffic expected on major routes in and out of Gauteng South Africa
  4. Police arrest four suspects for fatally assaulting Nigerian national South Africa
  5. Man arrested after killing four people, including two cops, at funeral in KZN South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF new top six leadership all elected unopposed
Magpie - Official Trailer