South Africa

Duo arrested for manufacturing 'dagga cigarettes' in the Free State

16 December 2024 - 10:25 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Some of the items seized on the property.
Some of the items seized on the property.
Image: SAPS

Two foreigners are expected to appear in the Sasolburg magistrate’s court soon for allegedly cultivating dagga for sale in the Free State.  

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said a joint operation led to the disruption of the operation in Vaal Park on Sunday.  

“W/O Nel and Sgt Van der Walt, while following up on information regarding Pakistanis dealing in illicit cigarettes, discovered a house in Vaal Park, Sasolburg, where dagga was being cultivated and processed into cigarettes. The dagga was then vacuum-packed for distribution,” said Makhele.  

During the operation two suspects were arrested. A large quantity of dagga, packaging equipment and growing lights were confiscated. Police estimated the confiscated equipment and dagga to be worth about R3m.

“The SAPS is committed to disrupting and dismantling the illicit drug trade in our communities. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure those involved in the production and distribution of illicit substances are brought to justice,” said provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Drugs, cash, cellphones among contraband found in SA prisons

Prisons are a hub for illegal activity, not rehabilitation, DA MP tells parliament
Politics
4 days ago

Longwe Twala released on warning, must comply with strict conditions

Longwe Twala is set to appear in court again on February 5.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Another Brazilian drug mule arrested at OR Tambo International Airport

Another Brazilian drug mule was caught at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg and is in hospital to release the cocaine bullets he ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Water outage: Rand Water says maintenance going well South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Ramathuba threatens to fire hospital staff over long wait times during ... South Africa
  3. Body washes ashore in Plettenberg Bay South Africa
  4. Suspect found dead after four people, including two cops, killed in KZN South Africa
  5. 'They cut him to pieces, and for what? A backpack?' South Africa

Latest Videos

2024 GWM Tank 500
EFF new top six leadership all elected unopposed