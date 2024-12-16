South Africa

Hijacker shot dead after police chase in Cape Town

16 December 2024 - 13:58 By Kim Swartz
The victim was hijacked in their driveway after shopping. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/eggeeggjiew

A man who hijacked a car in the owner's driveway was shot dead after pointing a firearm at police who spotted the vehicle and gave chase on Sunday in Cape Town.

A description of the vehicle was circulated after the hijacking outside a home in Firgrove, Macassar. 

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk said it was spotted in Voorbrug, Delft.

“The members gave chase and the suspect was involved in an accident in Main Road, Delft, but continued driving to The Hague, Delft, where the members managed to pull the vehicle over,” said Van Wyk.  

The suspect attempted to flee the scene, pointing a .38 special revolver at police who opened fire, killing him at the scene. 

The revolver and six rounds of ammunition were recovered. The vehicle was still full of groceries which the victim had been driving home.

Delft police registered a case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and pointing a firearm and an inquest.

