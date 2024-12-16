South Africa

Horror crash claims 14 lives on N9 outside Graaff-Reinet

16 December 2024 - 09:41
The scene of the horror crash on the N9 just outside Graaff-Reinet.
Image: Supplied

Fourteen people died in a crash between a minibus taxi and an SUV just outside Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

The crash happened on the N9 in the early hours of the morning, Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.

“A Mazda CX5 — with six occupants — and a fully loaded minibus taxi from the Western Cape [heading] to the Eastern Cape collided head-on.

“All six occupants of the SUV died on the scene, with eight occupants from the minibus taxi,” he said.

It is unclear how many people were injured.

The department said the scene remained active “as emergency rescue personnel continue to work hard to save as many lives as possible”.

* This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

