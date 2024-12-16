The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) warned on Monday of longer queues at passport control points at OR Tambo International Airport due to a border management system failure.
Acsa attributed the delays to the “unresponsiveness” of the Border Management Authority's (BMA) biometric movement control system which was “not functioning as expected”.
“This has led to longer than usual waiting times for passengers at the immigration points. BMA technicians are working to resolve the issue. While Acsa has sufficient personnel on hand to manage the situation, the delays are a result of the system failure.
“Acsa is awaiting further feedback from the BMA’s chief information officer regarding the progress and resolution of the matter. This issue is subject to security oversight and vetting, requiring careful handling.
“We advise passengers to allow extra time when travelling to the airport to ensure a smooth experience during this period of disruption. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank passengers for their patience and understanding,” Acsa said.
TimesLIVE
‘System failure’ leads to delays at OR Tambo International passport control
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber/ File photo
TimesLIVE
