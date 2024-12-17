He added that the Afrikaner people have never been opposed to “true reconciliation”.
FF Plus's Pieter Groenewald defends the relevance of the Voortrekker vow
Covenant with God in 1838 'continues to hold deep meaning for Afrikaners'
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
The leader of the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), minister of correctional services Pieter Groenewald, recently emphasised the enduring relevance of the Voortrekker vow, saying its symbolism remains just as significant today, 185 years after it was made.
Reflecting on the vow taken in 1838 by the Voortrekkers before their victory at the Battle of Blood River, Groenewald argued that it continues to hold deep meaning for Afrikaners and other minority groups who feel threatened by the policies of the ANC.
“The symbolism of the 1838 Voortrekker vow makes it just as relevant today, 185 years later, for the Afrikaner and other minorities who are standing in the way of the ANC's destruction of South Africa as it was then,” said Groenewald.
While some may view the Day of the Vow, or Geloftedag, as being in conflict with Reconciliation Day, Groenewald believes the two can co-exist.
“The FF Plus believes that it cannot be set against Reconciliation Day. Instead, the opportunity to create a win-win situation for all should be seized,” he said.
Groenewald highlighted the importance of the Day of the Vow for Afrikaners, emphasising that it was not a day created by a political party or a government but a sacred covenant commemorated by the community.
“A holy covenant is commemorated on this day and no government can dictate how much value should be ascribed to it,” he said.
He added that the Afrikaner people have never been opposed to “true reconciliation”.
“The Afrikaner has never been opposed to reconciliation with other nations in South Africa. Every person has the constitutional right to commemorate and celebrate their culture in their own way.
“Just like Pretorius in 1838, the FF Plus also strives for reconciliation; true reconciliation, where everyone demonstrates mutual respect for each other’s differences and unique character, such as language, culture and heritage,” Groenewald said.
He cautioned that without genuine respect for cultural diversity, reconciliation would be impossible, leading instead to “cultural annihilation and total domination by the majority”. “Afrikaners, and particularly the Afrikaner youth, are made to believe that their history is a blemish on South Africa's reputation and that they should, in fact, be ashamed of their heritage. Nothing could be further from the truth. Generations of people who associate themselves with the heritage of Blood River built this country up from nothing to a prosperous home for all its people,” he said.
Groenewald encouraged the youth to take pride in their heritage and recognise the challenges their ancestors overcame.
“The youth should be taught that with the help of the Almighty, Afrikaners have endured difficult times and overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges — and they have the right to be proud of that,” said.
Groenewald urged people to remain faithful to their beliefs, just as the Voortrekkers did during the Battle of Blood River.
“At present we are facing many challenges and threats in South Africa, but we should always put our faith in the Heavenly Father — just as the Voortrekkers did on this day in 1838,” he said.
The significance of the Day of the Vow is still deeply felt by Afrikaners around the world, with about 32,000 people attending the main service at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria this year.
The day commemorates the victory of the Voortrekker army under Andries Pretorius against the Zulu army led by King Dingane, a pivotal moment in South Africa’s history.
The tradition of marking the Day of the Vow is not limited to South Africa. Around the world, an estimated 185,000 people across 24 countries observe this day. Afrikaner communities continue to honour their heritage, remembering the vow taken by their ancestors at Blood River, reaffirming their faith and celebrating their culture.
At the Voortrekker Monument, a unique tradition continues: at exactly noon on December 16, sunlight shines through a hole in the roof of the monument, illuminating a specific spot below.
This moment is a significant part of the annual ceremony, symbolising the sacredness of the vow taken by the Voortrekkers.
