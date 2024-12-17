South Africa

Former Joburg mayor Gwamanda's fraud case postponed to January

17 December 2024 - 13:11
Former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

The case of former City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was on Tuesday postponed to January 28.  

Gwamanda appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate's court before his case was postponed.

The former community development MMC was fired by the city's new mayor Dada Morero last month. Gwamanda was replaced by  PA councillor Tebogo Nkonkou. 

Gwamanda was arrested in connection with an alleged funeral policy scam he ran in Soweto in 2011.

Previously, the Sunday Times reported Gwamanda was arrested after a victim of his alleged scam opened a case with Protea Glen police. 

He was alleged to have conned unsuspecting Soweto residents in a scheme in which they made monthly payments for funeral insurance.

The victim who opened the case in January told the police she took out a funeral policy with Gwamanda's company Ithemba Lama Afrika which was based in Soweto, according to a warrant of arrest seen by the Sunday Times.  

A Financial Sector Conduct Authority investigation last year revealed Gwamanda — who is an Al Jama-ah councillor — operated the illegal business in 2012 and then disappeared when his clients came looking for their money.

TimesLIVE

