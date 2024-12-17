A former teacher at Raslouw Academy in Centurion appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s on Tuesday to face charges of exposing pornography to children and sexual grooming of three pupils at the school.
It is alleged that the 41-year-old man from Valhalla contacted three boys from the school, two aged 13 and one aged 15, in August this year, sent them nude pictures of himself and requested them to send theirs in exchange.
“After one of the victims sent his picture to the accused, he proceeded to call the victim through video call, where he demonstrated himself inserting his penis into a bottle.
“One of the victims reported the matter to the schoolteacher, who requested them to bring their phones to school for observation,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Mahanjana said the school informed the parents of the victims about the incident and a case was opened against the accused in the same month (August).
“After investigations by the police, the accused was arrested on December 13 at his place of residence.”
The case was postponed until December 24 for a possible bail application.
Former teacher in court for 'exposing children to pornography'
The accused has been arrested and the case was postponed to December 24
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
