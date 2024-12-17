Government employees medical aid has become unaffordable, claims PSA

The Public Servants Association (PSA) says it has been inundated with calls from union members after the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) membership subscription increased by 13.4% for 2025.

The union said in a recent Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) meeting with Gems, the PSA and other unions rejected the proposed increase, which Gems is now unilaterally implementing.

“This major increase will cause a salary decrease for many public servants, making medical aid unaffordable. Owing to conflicting needs, scores of members are contemplating cancelling their Gems membership,” the union said.

The PSA said when unions concluded a collective agreement that established Gems nearly 20 years ago, the founding principles of providing affordable medical cover and ensuring cost-effective medical cover for members over the long term, were agreed upon.

“Parties endeavoured to promote the enrolment of employees to Gems. The Gems subsidy was thus higher than for other medical aid schemes to persuade employees to opt for Gems membership.”

The union alleged this protection and preference of Gems over other medical aid schemes, however, allowed Gems to take advantage of its monopoly and use the opportunity to exploit members. In response, Gems said there was no truth to this allegation.