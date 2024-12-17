A restaurant in Pretoria burnt to the ground when it was engulfed by flames at the weekend after it suddenly caught fire.
Die Poskantoor Restaurant in Constantia Park was alight in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Tshwane’s emergency services dispatched firefighting resources from the nearest three fire stations to the scene just before 4am.
On arrival, firefighters found the fire raging , said Tshwane emergency services acting spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni.
“[The firefighters] began firefighting operations which included protecting nearby exposed structures and ensuring everyone was accounted for,” Mnguni said.
Animals in a nearby pet shop were also safely protected during the extinguishing operations and the shopping centre remained unaffected by the intense heat of the fire, Mnguni said.
“The fire was swiftly brought under control. Firefighting operations continued until the fire was fully extinguished at about 5.55am.
“SAPS and other private safety and security organisations were also present on the scene and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined,” Mnguni said.
IN PICS | Fire burns Pretoria restaurant to the ground
Tshwane emergency services sent firefighting resources from three fire stations to Die Poskantoor Restaurant which caught fire on Sunday morning
Image: Supplied
A restaurant in Pretoria burnt to the ground when it was engulfed by flames at the weekend after it suddenly caught fire.
Die Poskantoor Restaurant in Constantia Park was alight in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Tshwane’s emergency services dispatched firefighting resources from the nearest three fire stations to the scene just before 4am.
On arrival, firefighters found the fire raging , said Tshwane emergency services acting spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni.
“[The firefighters] began firefighting operations which included protecting nearby exposed structures and ensuring everyone was accounted for,” Mnguni said.
Animals in a nearby pet shop were also safely protected during the extinguishing operations and the shopping centre remained unaffected by the intense heat of the fire, Mnguni said.
“The fire was swiftly brought under control. Firefighting operations continued until the fire was fully extinguished at about 5.55am.
“SAPS and other private safety and security organisations were also present on the scene and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined,” Mnguni said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Sections of Pretoria East Hospital declared safe for patients after fire
Fatal multiple vehicle accident claims lives of truck and bus drivers
Suspect in court after devastating fire on Paarl Mountain
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos