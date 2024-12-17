The song’s success came at a turbulent time in Brown's career as the day before the 2009 Grammy Awards, Brown's infamous assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna overshadowed the accolades.
Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB Stadium
Image: BET
American singer Jordin Sparks shared her reaction to Chris Brown singing No Air with more than 90,000 fans at FNB stadium at the weekend.
“I’ll never get over this. So many voices singing my song. Appreciate him taking my voice all over the world,” she said on X.
On December 14 and 15, Brown delivered unforgettable performances at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium, breaking records with a crowd of more than 92,000 fans.
Among the many highlights of the show was his performance of No Air with Jordin Sparks, a fan favourite collaboration song between them which was released in 2008.
Written by James Fauntleroy II, Harvey Mason Jr, Steve Russell, Erik Griggs, and Damon Thomas, the song became a massive hit, reaching No 3 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It sold 3-million copies in the US alone and earned a 2009 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.
The song’s success came at a turbulent time in Brown's career as the day before the 2009 Grammy Awards, Brown's infamous assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna overshadowed the accolades.
Despite the controversy, No Air remained a defining track for both artists, cementing their place in music history.
Fast forward to this monumental concert in Johannesburg, and No Air proved to still resonate with fans. The crowd's energy was palpable as they sang along to every word of the hit, making the moment even more special for Sparks, who reacted to the video on X.
Brown’s performance was nothing short of electric. Over the course of two-and-a-half hours, the singer performed a set list packed with fan favourites, including Loyal, Heat, New Flame, and Under the Influence. The crowd went wild as he executed his signature dance moves, and he even added an aerial stunt during Wall to Wall.
Brown’s 18-member dance crew, elaborate stage design and stunning visuals elevated the show to another level.
The energy was amplified further by DJ Fresh, who added South African flair to the event, playing local hits like Weekend Special by Brenda Fassie, Fela In Versace, and Boss Zonke.
The tribute to the late South African legends AKA and Riky Rick resonated deeply with the audience, making the concert an even more meaningful experience.
Adding a special touch, Brown's on-tour deejay, DJ Fresh, honoured South Africa’s cultural heritage by incorporating the second unofficial national anthem, Sister Bethina, into his set. It showcased what fans said was the well-researched nature of Brown's commitment to connecting with the local audience.
