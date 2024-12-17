South Africa

Lebombo border operating smoothly with more than 52,000 people processed at the weekend

The port of entry was temporarily closed last week after disruptive demonstrations in Mozambique

17 December 2024 - 07:56
Traffic was flowing smoothly through the Lebombo port of entry after its operations were temporarily suspended last week due to ongoing protests in Mozambique.
Image: Gallo Images

More than 52,000 travellers were processed at the Lebombo port of entry at the weekend as operations proceeded smoothly after last week's suspension which severely affected freight trucks.

Last week, the border post’s operations were temporarily suspended due to protests in Mozambique, which caused disruptions near the Mozambique and South African border.

This left scores of trucks in long queues for several days as they waited for the operations to resume.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) said the backlog of trucks that were queuing on the N4 and the traffic on the corridor towards the port of entry was cleared.

“This weekend, from Friday, December 13 to Sunday December 15, 52,252 travellers were processed at Lebombo port of entry — a clear indication of the increased activity as South Africa enters its peak travel period,” said BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi.

The processing ran smoothly and no significant incidents or challenges were reported.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said they would remain vigilant and fully equipped to maintain efficiency and monitor operations.

“We are working with other law enforcement authorities and stakeholders such as the South African Revenue Service to ensure that trade and travel through Lebombo are handled with maximum efficiency and minimal delays during this high-demand period,” said Masiapato.

TimesLIVE

