South Africa

Long arm of the law captures 'pickpockets' on Signal Hill

17 December 2024 - 10:46 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A view of the city from a viewpoint on Signal Hill. Stock photo.
A view of the city from a viewpoint on Signal Hill. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pierricklemaret

SANParks rangers and law enforcement officers arrested two people for pickpocketing and returned stolen goods to tourists at the weekend on Signal Hill in Cape Town.

The arrests were made at the popular tourist destination on Saturday evening during a targeted operation.

“SANParks rangers and a sea, air and mountain team working with the City of Cape Town's law enforcement unit arrested two suspects with stolen goods and returned them to tourists. Another group of suspects abandoned their [pickpocketing] efforts due to the presence of law enforcement authorities,” said SANParks.

“SANParks continues to implement its festive season safety plan and urges visitors to follow any advisories issued by park management.”

Visitors to Table Mountain National Park were advised to:

  • avoid hiking alone, especially during early morning or late evening. Hike in groups of four or more;
  • stay on marked trails and be alert to your surroundings;
  • do not leave valuable items visible in your parked vehicle; and
  • report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately. The SANParks emergency number is 086-1106-417.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

We’ll clear visa backlog before year-end: Schreiber

Ahead of its Christmas Day deadline, the home affairs department says it will clear 94% of its visa backlog by the end of the year.
Business Times
2 days ago

'There was so much blood': tourists speak of violent hiking trail robbery that almost cost an eye

German couple says attack will not stop them holidaying again in South Africa
News
1 week ago

Rip current forecast makes Cape beaches safer

Swimmers along some Cape Peninsula beaches will be able to ride the holiday wave with more ease this festive season thanks to a new rip current ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Thank you minister, a man of honour, he delivered!’ South Africa
  2. Water outage: Rand Water says maintenance going well South Africa
  3. Horror crash claims 14 lives on N9 outside Graaff-Reinet South Africa
  4. ‘System failure’ leads to delays at OR Tambo International passport control South Africa
  5. AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to step down ‘soon’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep74 | Ford Bantam, BMW 640i, Honda WRV, Lexus IS250c, ...
Assad's first statement says fleeing Syria wasn't planned | REUTERS