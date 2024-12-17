National Foundations criticises national dialogue steering committee announcement

The Foundations said its steering committee had, since June, been engaged in discussions with almost 15 civil society groups. These groups had pledged their support based on the belief that 30 years since the dawn of the democratic dispensation in 1994, South Africa must reflect on its successes and failures.
“They have also conditioned their support on this initiative remaining free of party-political aggrandisement.”
After the announcement by the president, the Foundations will elaborate a detailed plan on the rollout of the national dialogue programme, which seeks to ensure all sectors of society are full participants.
“There have been several engagements with the president to ensure there is good alignment with the Foundations on this matter,” it said.
The Foundations said it and other members of the preparatory committee will only work towards convening the first sitting of the national convention that will appoint its own steering programme to drive the programme, establish working groups, establish timelines for the nationwide activities to reach every voting district and culminate in a second national convention that will receive and accept the report that will be binding to all South Africans including several successive governments.
It was important for citizens to participate in a process to define a new vision and associated programme for a successful nation.
“To achieve this, the national dialogue will not be just another conversation. To this end, the foundations’ steering committee has already set in place mechanisms to monitor and evaluate the progress with envisaged frequent feedback and engagements with the dialogue’s participants.”
It said for the dialogue to be authentic and truly national, participation in its process should include everyone; among others political bodies, civil society movements and children’s and youth organisations.
The National Foundations consists of 43 civil society groups and 12 foundations including the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Steve Biko Foundation and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.
TimesLIVE
National Foundations criticises national dialogue steering committee announcement
The foundations says President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a preparatory committee while it had already begun preparations for the national convention.
Image: GCIS
The National Foundations, representing the legacies of eminent South African freedom fighters, among others, has criticised the makeup of the proposed national dialogue steering committee, saying they had expected it to be led by civil society.
Speaking at a Reconciliation Day event on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will appoint an advisory panel of eminent persons to provide guidance and advice through the national dialogue process.
“The panel will include men and women of stature who have played prominent roles in nation-building and advancing social cohesion. I will also appoint a national dialogue steering committee to co-ordinate the process,” he said.
On Tuesday, the National Foundations said on June 27 it had collectively made a public call for a national dialogue aimed at strengthening SA’s commitment to its constitutional values.
“In that regard the National Foundations had, as agreed with the president’s emissaries with whom we have been in discussions for the past four months, expected the president to charge the National Foundations and Nedlac Plus — which comprises business, labour, government and civil society — to constitute a preparatory committee to prepare for the first sitting of the national convention, representing all sectors of society.”
The Foundations said it had not expected Ramaphosa on Monday to appoint a preparatory/steering committee as doing so unavoidably introduced perceptions that the national dialogue was a government-run initiative to be leveraged for political advantage.
“We hope this will be urgently corrected. Otherwise, the national dialogue may lose credibility before it even begins.”
