National Foundations looks forward to working on national dialogue

The National Foundations, representing the legacies of eminent South African freedom fighters among others, on Tuesday welcomed the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa for a national dialogue to define the path South Africa will take.
Ramaphosa made this announcement to mark the Day of Reconciliation in Vredendal on Monday. He said the national dialogue will seek to build on the achievements of 30 years of democracy.
He said it would also give the country a chance to address the challenges it had for the past 15 years of low growth and unemployment, poverty and hunger, poor governance, slow land reform and corruption. The president said the national dialogue should also address pressing challenges such as gender-based violence and femicide, social fragmentation, racism, homophobia and sexism, violence and instability.
The National Foundations said on June 27 it collectively made a public call for a national dialogue aimed at strengthening South Africa’s commitment to its constitutional values and redirecting its future trajectory towards the achievement of the ideals for which the people fought for.
“In that regard the National Foundations had, as agreed with the president’s emissaries with whom we have been in discussions for the past four months, expected the president to charge the National Foundations and Nedlac Plus — which comprises business, labour, government as well as civil society — to constitute a preparatory committee to prepare for the first sitting of the national convention, representing all sectors of society.”
The foundations said the national convention will develop the road map and agenda for the national dialogue.
“This will take place in every voting district of our country for at least four months to ensure that no-one is left behind in this process, and that all voices are heard.”
The foundations said the steering committee has been engaged in ongoing discussions with close to 15 civil society groups. These groupings had pledged their support based on the belief that after 30 years since the democratic dispensation in 1994, South Africa must reflect on its successes and failures.
The foundations said it was important for citizens to participate in a process that strove to redefine a new vision and associated programme for a successful nation.
“To achieve this, the national dialogue will not be just another conversation. To this end, the foundations’ steering committee has already set in place mechanisms to monitor and evaluate the progress with envisaged frequent feedback and engagements with the dialogue’s participants.”
It said for the dialogue to be authentic and truly national, participation in its process should include everyone; among others political bodies, civil society movements and children’s and youth organisations.
The National Foundations consists of 43 civil society groups and 12 foundations including the Nelson Mandela Foundation , the Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Steve Biko Foundation and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.
TimesLIVE
National Foundations looks forward to working on national dialogue
Convention will develop the road map and agenda for the national dialogue
Image: GCIS
The National Foundations, representing the legacies of eminent South African freedom fighters among others, on Tuesday welcomed the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa for a national dialogue to define the path South Africa will take.
Ramaphosa made this announcement to mark the Day of Reconciliation in Vredendal on Monday. He said the national dialogue will seek to build on the achievements of 30 years of democracy.
He said it would also give the country a chance to address the challenges it had for the past 15 years of low growth and unemployment, poverty and hunger, poor governance, slow land reform and corruption. The president said the national dialogue should also address pressing challenges such as gender-based violence and femicide, social fragmentation, racism, homophobia and sexism, violence and instability.
The National Foundations said on June 27 it collectively made a public call for a national dialogue aimed at strengthening South Africa’s commitment to its constitutional values and redirecting its future trajectory towards the achievement of the ideals for which the people fought for.
“In that regard the National Foundations had, as agreed with the president’s emissaries with whom we have been in discussions for the past four months, expected the president to charge the National Foundations and Nedlac Plus — which comprises business, labour, government as well as civil society — to constitute a preparatory committee to prepare for the first sitting of the national convention, representing all sectors of society.”
The foundations said the national convention will develop the road map and agenda for the national dialogue.
“This will take place in every voting district of our country for at least four months to ensure that no-one is left behind in this process, and that all voices are heard.”
The foundations said the steering committee has been engaged in ongoing discussions with close to 15 civil society groups. These groupings had pledged their support based on the belief that after 30 years since the democratic dispensation in 1994, South Africa must reflect on its successes and failures.
The foundations said it was important for citizens to participate in a process that strove to redefine a new vision and associated programme for a successful nation.
“To achieve this, the national dialogue will not be just another conversation. To this end, the foundations’ steering committee has already set in place mechanisms to monitor and evaluate the progress with envisaged frequent feedback and engagements with the dialogue’s participants.”
It said for the dialogue to be authentic and truly national, participation in its process should include everyone; among others political bodies, civil society movements and children’s and youth organisations.
The National Foundations consists of 43 civil society groups and 12 foundations including the Nelson Mandela Foundation , the Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Steve Biko Foundation and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation.
TimesLIVE
SA’s first national dialogue will be held next year, Ramaphosa confirms
GNU with DA a betrayal of alliance ideology: SACP
Big day, big speech, big zero, or what?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos