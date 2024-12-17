South Africa

National Foundations looks forward to working on national dialogue

Convention will develop the road map and agenda for the national dialogue

17 December 2024 - 21:05
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday the country's first national dialogue will be held next year and present an opportunity 'to address the challenges we have been facing for the past 15 years'.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday the country's first national dialogue will be held next year and present an opportunity 'to address the challenges we have been facing for the past 15 years'.
Image: GCIS

The National Foundations, representing the legacies of eminent South African freedom fighters among others, on Tuesday welcomed the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa for a national dialogue to define the path South Africa will take. 

Ramaphosa made this announcement to mark the Day of Reconciliation in Vredendal on Monday. He said the national dialogue will seek to build on the achievements of 30 years of democracy. 

He said it would also give the country a chance to address the challenges it had for the past 15 years of low growth and unemployment, poverty and hunger, poor governance, slow land reform and corruption. The president said the national dialogue should also address pressing challenges such as gender-based violence and femicide, social fragmentation, racism, homophobia and sexism, violence and instability. 

The National Foundations said on June 27 it collectively made a public call for a national dialogue aimed at strengthening South Africa’s commitment to its constitutional values and redirecting its future trajectory towards the achievement of the ideals for which the people fought for. 

“In that regard the National Foundations had, as agreed with the president’s emissaries with whom we have been in discussions for the past four months, expected the president to charge the National Foundations and Nedlac Plus — which comprises business, labour, government as well as civil society — to constitute a preparatory committee to prepare for the first sitting of the national convention, representing all sectors of society.” 

The foundations said the national convention will develop the road map and agenda for the national dialogue.

“This will take place in every voting district of our country for at least four months to ensure that no-one is left behind in this process, and that all voices are heard.”

The foundations said the steering committee has been engaged in ongoing discussions with close to 15 civil society groups. These groupings had pledged their support based on the belief that after 30 years since the democratic dispensation in 1994, South Africa must reflect on its successes and failures.

The foundations said it was important for citizens to participate in a process that strove to redefine a new vision and associated programme for a successful nation.

“To achieve this, the national dialogue will not be just another conversation. To this end, the foundations’ steering committee has already set in place mechanisms to monitor and evaluate the progress with envisaged frequent feedback and engagements with the dialogue’s participants.” 

It said for the dialogue to be authentic and truly national, participation in its process should include everyone; among others political bodies, civil society movements and children’s and youth organisations.

The National Foundations consists of 43 civil society groups and 12 foundations including the Nelson Mandela Foundation , the Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Steve Biko Foundation and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation. 

TimesLIVE

SA’s first national dialogue will be held next year, Ramaphosa confirms

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country's first national dialogue will be held next year and present an opportunity "to address the challenges we ...
Politics
1 day ago

GNU with DA a betrayal of alliance ideology: SACP

SACP first deputy general secretary Madala Masuku on the last day of the congress lamented the ANC’s decision to govern with the DA.
Politics
3 days ago

Big day, big speech, big zero, or what?

Tomorrow President Cyril Ramaphosa gets to make another big speech, marking another big day. It is the Day of Reconciliation, writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  2. 'Thank you minister, a man of honour, he delivered!’ South Africa
  3. Water outage: Rand Water says maintenance going well South Africa
  4. Horror crash claims 14 lives on N9 outside Graaff-Reinet South Africa
  5. AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to step down ‘soon’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep74 | Ford Bantam, BMW 640i, Honda WRV, Lexus IS250c, ...
Assad's first statement says fleeing Syria wasn't planned | REUTERS