On Saturday and Sunday Chris Brown performed to more than 90,000 fans at the FNB Stadium, marking what many are calling the most memorable and iconic concert in South Africa to date.
Despite the huge success of the show, it sparked controversy and debate around the country, with many questioning why international artists such as Brown receive such overwhelming support compared with local talent.
Brown’s concerts were surrounded by controversy due to his violent past, with some organisations calling for the shows to be cancelled. However, the demand for tickets was undeniable, with all of them selling out just hours after being announced.
South African singer Makhadzi, known for her hit songs, previously expressed frustration about her struggle to sell tickets for her shows, especially when compared with the rush to get tickets to Brown's SA performances.
While Makhadzi’s tickets are priced between R150 and R500, Brown's concert tickets ranged from R515 to R5,745.
South African DJ and producer Prince Kaybee weighed in on the issue, expressing the challenges faced by local artists.
“It’s unfortunate that you start a career and never reach this level. Life is unfair man,” said Prince Kaybee, highlighting the disparity in support for local vs international acts.
While Brown’s concert may have been a monumental event, it raised important questions about the support for South African artists in the music industry.
POLL | Should we give local artists the same support as international artists?
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times
