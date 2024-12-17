South Africa

Pumping at Eikenhof station has resumed but it will take a while for water to be restored

Rand Water has completed maintenance at the Eikenhof system on schedule, but alternative supply remains available as it will take a while before the water reaches residents

17 December 2024 - 11:37
Alternative water supply in Johannesburg remains as the Eikenhof pump station is still to pump to Johannesburg Water reservoirs.
Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Rand Water’s maintenance at its Eikenhof system has been completed and while pumping to reservoirs resumed on Monday night it will take a while before water reaches the homes of residents.

Taps went dry in Johannesburg from Friday when Rand Water started maintenance work at the Eikenhof and Zwartkoppies pump stations. This was to correct historical defects and to increase the flexibility and availability of the Eikenhof engine rooms.

Maintenance remained on track and was concluded on Monday as scheduled. Johannesburg Water said pumping had started and low-lying areas would recover first.

The Eikenhof pump station feeds systems including Soweto, Roodepoort and Randburg, Commando (Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill), Lenasia and parts of Johannesburg central including Eagles Nest, Crown Gardens, Aeroton and Alan Manor reservoirs.

“Water supply will not be noticed immediately but will gradually increase as the system builds capacity. Low-lying areas will recover first, with high-lying areas recovering later. This recovery is also affected by demand, so we need to observe water consumption,” Johannesburg Water said.

Pumping to affected Johannesburg Water towers will only take place once the respective reservoirs have recovered to sufficient levels and where operational intervention will be required, said the water utility.

“Alternative water supply will continue to be provided for the next few days as and where required, informed by how the systems recovers.”

TimesLIVE

