South Africa

Ramaphosa quotes amapiano hit ‘Imithandazo’ in Reconciliation Day speech

17 December 2024 - 17:15
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa in happy spirits
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

During his address at the Reconciliation Day celebrations in Vredendal in the Western Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa drew inspiration from South Africa’s vibrant music scene, quoting a line from one of amapiano’s hottest tracks.

He quoted the popular artist Kabza De Small's hit song Imithandazo

"As one of the famous amapiano artists, Kabza De Small, sings in his hit Imithandazo, a song with an appealing prayer in isiZulu and Xitsonga languages," Ramaphosa said.

He then quoted the song’s lyrics: “Hold on my friend, I’ll come back my friend. Don’t cry my friend. It will all be well my friend. Hear the prayers of your children. Pour down your spirit of success.”

Imithandazo is a collaboration between Mthunzi and Kabza De Small released in October 2023. The song quickly captured the hearts of South Africans, earning over 1.2 million streams in its first week and securing the top spot on the charts just three weeks after its release. By its 17th week, it had amassed a staggering 16 million streams. The track, featuring a star-studded line-up, including Young Stunna, Sizwe Alakine, Umthakathi Kush and DJ Maphorisa, resonated widely with audiences and became an anthem of positivity and resilience.

Its emotional depth is mirrored in the music video, which premiered in late December and added further momentum to the song’s success.

In his speech, Ramaphosa also called on South Africans to remain united in the face of challenges, urging citizens to stand firm against forces that threaten national unity.
 He highlighted the importance of reflecting on South Africa’s painful past while taking collective responsibility for shaping its future.

“Reconciliation Day is about advancing reconciliation, justice, and nation-building. It promotes social cohesion and healing. While the past is behind us, the wounds it left still linger.” he said .

He cautioned against efforts by those who seek to undermine the nation’s hard-won progress, stressing that reconciliation is essential for healing the divisions of apartheid.

This year's Reconciliation Day — which falls on December 16, was celebrated under the theme “Healing Historical Wounds and Forging New Futures”.   

The holiday came into effect in 1995 after the end of apartheid with the aim to reflect on our history, recognise veterans and heal wounds of past injustices. 

