South Africa

Rise Mzansi expresses concern about damages claims paid by police

In two years, the police paid out just more than R1.6bn to claimants

17 December 2024 - 16:59
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana says the funds could be better used to ensure the training of more detectives and forensic pathologists and to augment visible policing.
Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana says the funds could be better used to ensure the training of more detectives and forensic pathologists and to augment visible policing.
Image: Makashule Gana/Instagram

In the 2020/21 and 2023/24 financial years, the SAPS paid out just more than R1.6bn to claimants for wrongful arrests, detentions and injuries sustained while in police custody.

These figures were disclosed to Rise Mzansi by police minister Senzo Mchunu in response to a parliamentary written question.

Figures released by Mchunu showed the police paid R491m for unlawful arrest and detention in the 2023/24 year, down from the R541m it paid the previous year. The police service also paid R15.6m for assault cases in 2023/24, down from the R16.3m it paid the previous year. 

“It will be important for the portfolio committee on police, working with the SAPS and the Independent Police Investigating Directorate, to monitor this trend and work towards reducing these figures through deliberate interventions,” said Makashule Gana, Rise Mzansi's National Assembly caucus whip.

He said the money could be better used for the training of more detectives and forensic pathologists, and to augment visible policing.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Motorist, 25, arrested with R5 rifle and ammo in Mpumalanga

A 25-year-old motorist caught with an R5 rifle and 70 rounds of ammunition in Mpumalanga was out on bail for two other criminal cases.
News
1 day ago

Three men lose damages claim for unlawful arrest as police prove they had suspicion to detain them

The men challenged a 2013 arrest that linked them to a vehicle found in their possession that was stolen five hours prior
News
1 week ago

Safa president Jordaan seeks to avoid arrest over R1.3m fraud case

Safa boss files papers seeking to interdict his 'imminent arrest'.
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'Thank you minister, a man of honour, he delivered!’ South Africa
  2. Jordin Sparks reacts as 90,000 fans sing 'No Air' with Chris Brown at FNB ... South Africa
  3. Water outage: Rand Water says maintenance going well South Africa
  4. Horror crash claims 14 lives on N9 outside Graaff-Reinet South Africa
  5. AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to step down ‘soon’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep74 | Ford Bantam, BMW 640i, Honda WRV, Lexus IS250c, ...
Assad's first statement says fleeing Syria wasn't planned | REUTERS